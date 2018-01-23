A piece of Italy in Phuket

Luca Cini

What goes best with great wine? Great food of course! This simple truth is the foundation of a big overhaul at Luca Cini – a Wine Story, one of North-Phuket’s favorite hangout places.

When the Luca Cini opened his wine shop in Boat Avenue on Christmas day three years ago, his Christmas wish was just that – to run a wine shop focused on quality and Italy. Somewhere, at the back of his mind, he had bigger plans – a deli, maybe a bistro, but for starters, he wanted to stay focused on selling wine by the bottle.

Luca Cini

“But after a few months, the demand for wine by the glass showed and we developed the patio outside, which turn out to be very popular. That’s when we introduced some simple food to go with wine. What’s happening now is the evolution of this concept.”

Starting in December, the wine bar expands into a deli specializing in 100% authentic, Italian products –  special olive oils, pasta, rice, truffle-based products, sauces as well as cold cuts, cheeses and more. All of the ultimate quality and at excellent prices.

“I’ve been always fascinated with wine, which means I was automatically fascinated with food. It runs in the family, my mom is a great cook, my uncle was one too and used to travel to France in the late 60s when nobody paid much attention to wine in Italy, it was just an everyday drink. I think I inherited some of his passion,” explains Luca and adds. “My experience allows me to source the best products at best price. 15 years professionally in the wine business and 35 years of drinking wine gives me an advantage, so I will be able to offer the best quality for the price. “

And with the expansion of the concept, comes also a change in the interior design, which will now feature more natural materials. “The goal is to have a comfortable place. This is basically my home, I spend most of my time here and I try to make my guests feel at home too. “

Luca Cini

“The ambiance will be very cozy, with lots of wood, which I like very much, as it introduces more warmth and is connected with wine,” explains Luca.

The smell of wood, the smell of food and the smell of wine, this is what an Italian shop should smell like. But in the end, what gives Luca’s shop its authentic Italian charm is his own warm, welcoming attitude. And that, just as the excellent selection of Italian wines, remains unchanged at Luca Cini.

“Just like wine and food, it’s part of Italy’s tradition, part of our culture,” says Luca, and ads “And it’s also a part of me. “

Learn more on lucacini.com

Maciek Klimowicz

Editor-in-Chief

Maciek Klimowicz is the Editor in Cheif at Real Life Phuket. Food, wine, culture and travel are some of his favourite things to enjoy and write about - luckily Phuket provides plenty of all. Contact Maciek on editor@rl-phuket.com

""
1

﻿SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe now to always stay up to date and make the best of your life in Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next

47, Laguna Rd. Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket, 83110 Tel: +66 84 84 55 111 Fax: +66 76 32 44 48

Copyright © 2017 Real Life Media. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

RL MAGAZINE Latest Issue

Latest Issue

Click here to Read the Issue

RL Magazine is the only 100% Phuket focused lifestyle publication on the island accessible to both English and Russian language speakers. Grab your copy today in one of more then 300 locations across Phuket or read it online, here.

email: info@reallifephuket.com
Tel: +66 84 84 55 111
Fax: +66 76 32 44 48

The office is open from 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday except holidays.

Send this to a friend