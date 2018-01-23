A piece of Italy in Phuket

What goes best with great wine? Great food of course! This simple truth is the foundation of a big overhaul at Luca Cini – a Wine Story, one of North-Phuket’s favorite hangout places.

When the Luca Cini opened his wine shop in Boat Avenue on Christmas day three years ago, his Christmas wish was just that – to run a wine shop focused on quality and Italy. Somewhere, at the back of his mind, he had bigger plans – a deli, maybe a bistro, but for starters, he wanted to stay focused on selling wine by the bottle.

“But after a few months, the demand for wine by the glass showed and we developed the patio outside, which turn out to be very popular. That’s when we introduced some simple food to go with wine. What’s happening now is the evolution of this concept.”

Starting in December, the wine bar expands into a deli specializing in 100% authentic, Italian products – special olive oils, pasta, rice, truffle-based products, sauces as well as cold cuts, cheeses and more. All of the ultimate quality and at excellent prices.

“I’ve been always fascinated with wine, which means I was automatically fascinated with food. It runs in the family, my mom is a great cook, my uncle was one too and used to travel to France in the late 60s when nobody paid much attention to wine in Italy, it was just an everyday drink. I think I inherited some of his passion,” explains Luca and adds. “My experience allows me to source the best products at best price. 15 years professionally in the wine business and 35 years of drinking wine gives me an advantage, so I will be able to offer the best quality for the price. “

And with the expansion of the concept, comes also a change in the interior design, which will now feature more natural materials. “The goal is to have a comfortable place. This is basically my home, I spend most of my time here and I try to make my guests feel at home too. “

“The ambiance will be very cozy, with lots of wood, which I like very much, as it introduces more warmth and is connected with wine,” explains Luca.

The smell of wood, the smell of food and the smell of wine, this is what an Italian shop should smell like. But in the end, what gives Luca’s shop its authentic Italian charm is his own warm, welcoming attitude. And that, just as the excellent selection of Italian wines, remains unchanged at Luca Cini.

“Just like wine and food, it’s part of Italy’s tradition, part of our culture,” says Luca, and ads “And it’s also a part of me. “

