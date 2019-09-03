Phuket’s Best Burger 2019: Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort

Fresh seafood, southern Thai curries, Hokkien noodles – there’s plenty that Phuket can be proud of in the cuisine department. But what if I told you that one of the most hyped food items on our little island are…burgers?!

That’s right, this American classic is so popular on ubiquitous in Phuket, that it warrants its own annual competition. The aptly-named Phuket’s Best Burger event series is the place to find out where the best burgers in Phuket are. And while nothing beats actually joining the party and trying all the competing burgers for yourself, we have then the second-best thing for you – a close look at this year’s winners in two main categories – a classic, meat-based burger, and a vege-burger.

Vegetarian Burger from Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort

Vegetarian Burger – Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort

In contrast to the Prime Burger’s Stockholm’s simplicity, the vegetarian burger at Le Meridien crowned the best vegetarian burger of 2019, is a full-blown burger extravaganza.

The burger is the brainchild of Le Meridien’s chef de cuisine Kornrawich Charncharoensin and mixes Thai, Indian and Western flavors. On paper it really does look like a lot – a slightly sweet butter brioche bun, a patty made with chickpeas, sweet potato, two kinds of nuts, avocado, spinach, and coriander root, a home-made cheese sauce, plus a topping of Thai krapow sauce made with hot basil and red chilies, all this packed into an intimidating monster of a burger. Can this outrageous combination of ingredients, flavors, and culinary traditions work?

Vegetarian Burger from Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort

Not only does it work, it soars! Somehow, I don’t know how, the sweetens of the bun, the nuttiness of the patty, the spicy sauce and the crunch of fresh vegetables perfectly balance each other out, resulting in a succulent burger with a multicultural heritage, which oozes flavor and character. It’s so good that it has the potential of converting any die-hard carnivore into a vegetarian – even if just for a single meal.

