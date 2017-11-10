If you like CENSORED, read no further. If you’d like to know more about it, stop reading right now. We will not mention CENSORED on this page, we will not show it in the pictures. We can’t.

We can’t because this is the law. It’s not ok to write about a beverage which has been known and loved for thousands of years. Which is celebrated by poets and praised by writers, which gave us Oscar-winning movies and inspired Grammy-winning artists. Don’t read CENSORED-infused Shakespeare or Joyce, stir clear of Tolstoy to Hemingway, cover your eyes not to see the abundance CENSORED in “Sideways”, cover your ears not to hear CENSORED-featuring songs by Sinatra or Dylan, Oasis or Beastie Boys.

We won’t give you any insight on the CENSORED which flows freely in restaurants, resort, hotels and private homes all owner the country, the fermented grape juice sold in 7Elevens, Lotuses, Centrals and at specialist shops across Thailand…at least for the time being, and only from 11:00 to 14:00 and 17:00 to 00:00.

We’re not allowed to give you tips on a drink made around the globe, also here in Thailand, in the beautiful vineyards nearby Hua Hin or in the Khao Yai National Park, where passionate CENSOREDmakers create CENSORED which win medals in international competitions, despite unsuitable climate – both natural and legal.

We can’t tell you what doctors say about the (alleged!) health benefits or risks of CENSORED. We won’t interview CENSORED-experts, nor will we talk to CENSORED-importers. They are not allowed to talk publicly about their fully legal trade and we are not allowed to report about it.

We will not write about any of that. Instead we will uncork a bottle of CENSORED, pair it with food and share it with friends. In vino veritas, in aqua sanitas, in Thailand absurdum.

