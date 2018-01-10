New Restaurants in Phuket

Nothing makes the heart of a seasoned Phuket foodie beat faster than the news of a new restaurant opening. Well, here we have a whole bunch of new restaurants and bakeries, which opened in Phuket in recent months. Don’t ask us to choose our favourite, we fancy them all!

Breeze & Bluebird

Whatever you opt for – sushi, sashimi, or other Japanese classics; a plateful of spaghetti or a drip coffee and cake – it’s all going to come prepared to perfection. The staff is super friendly. Located in the Boat Arcade Building at the entrance to Boat Lagoon.

facebook.com/breezeandbluebird

Vésu

The latest addition to Phuket’s dining scene and a much welcome one, also due to the location right next to the Heroines monument (not many restaurants there, yet!). They serve pizza from a wood oven but our current favourite must be the Lotus-wrapped Rice with Chicken, Shiitake Mushrooms and Lotus Seeds. Yum!

facebook.com/vesuphuket

Tantitium

A bar, a restaurant…a massage parlour. And all these pleasures located in a 100 years old house at the heart of Phuket town. Emphasis is on a vintage vibe and on quality both on the drinks and the food menu…and in the massage section too! Located on Dibuk Road. Full review in Decembe-January issue of RL Magazine.

facebook.com/tantitium

Bread O’Clock

Once you try their sourdough bread, all else will taste like cardboard. Sumptuous loafs of Polish sourdough goodness are accompanied by a splendid selection of sandwiches, breakfast sets and afternoon tea delights. The tea is also worth mentioning – it’s the finest quality loose-leaf tea straight from Darjeeling! Located near Chalong Pier.

facebook.com/bakeryphuketcom

etHo’ s

The biggest restaurant on this list and one with the most spectacular view. Hanging from a cliff in Kalim, except for the ocean vistas it offers a wide selection of Western and Thai dishes, including seafood from an open grill, plus a massive selection of wines.

ethos-restaurant.com

Suay Cherngtalay

A younger sister of one of the most esteemed restaurants in Phuket, chef’s Tammasak Chatoong’s Suay in Phuket Town. The new Suay serves a similar menu of creative Thai fusion dishes but in a much greener, open space setting. Right next to Baan Wana Villas.

suayrestaurant.com

Nick’s Chippy

Up until now, one of the best options to enjoy authentic Fish & Chips in Phuket was to have it delivered from Nick’s Chippy. Now they opened a brick and mortar store in Cherng Talay so you can enjoy this classic dish at their place. Across the street from Wat Cherng Talay.

nickschippy.com

Hakan’s Bar Restaurant & Lounge.

From breakfast, through lunch, all the way to the dinner, every meal at Hakan’s Bar Restaurant & Lounge is served in a deliciously relaxed ambience, further boost by live music. At sunset, it turns into a bar with cocktails from a renowned Swedish mixologist. The food is a mix of Thai and Western and there’s something for hungry parents too – a kids area. Located in Karon.

facebook.com/hakansbarkaron

Napoleon Bakery

Probably the best croissants in Phuket are made daily at Napoleon Bakery in Srisoonthorn road. But there’s more – baguettes, ciabattas, Berliners and more on the bakery side; sandwiches as well as other lunch and breakfast options at the bistro and quality pasta, pickles and other at the deli. And there’s coffee too.

napoleonbakeryphuket.com

Chiang Mai Northern Thai Cuisine

Previously known as Nan Lanna Food, this popular little spot has new owners and comes with an upgraded menu, focusing on quality ingredients while delivering the same, authentic northern Thai fare. Their Khao Soi is a must try! Located next to the busy Srisoonthorn road, but the back garden is peaceful and quiet.

facebook.com/chiangmainorthernthaicuisine

Taste Kamala

Taste first opened 10 years ago in Surin, then it relocated to Cherng Talay to stay and now it expanded to Kamala. One thing didn’t change – the food by Chef Martin Ostlind is to die for. We won’t even try to describe the menu as it constantly grows and transforms trying to keep up with the chef’s creativity.

tastebargrill.com