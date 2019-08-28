New Dishes added to the Plantation Club Menu

The Plantation Club has just announced the arrival of new dishes to the already stunning menu at the award-winning modern Thai restaurant, further exploring Thailand’s rich culinary history with Chef Rey Ardonia’s modern cooking style.

The new menu additions include Sakorn Nahkron Wagyu tartar, – Diced Wagyu in authentic northern Thai dressing, lotus root chips and grated duck yolk, Moo Ping – Pork jowl on sugar cane sticks grilled live over burning coals, Phed Krapoa Mi Krob– a 12-hour slow-cooked duck leg with anise smoke, and sous vide duck egg drizzle, and Kaeng Run Juan– shrimp paste sauce with tender Sakon-Nakhon Wagyu beef flank and fragrant beef broth.

The restaurant’s culinary inspiration comes from the region’s rich colonial history as a trade route. Its focus is to re-interpret classic Thai dishes while utilising 100% locally sourced ingredients. Fresh produce grown in The Pavilions Gardens, or by local farmers who grow their product ethically are at the core of The Plantation Club menu.

Culinary Director, Chef Rey Ardonia said, “We are always looking for new local products to feature on the menu. Our garden and farm are also developing and offering fresh seasonal produce. And through our ongoing relationships with our local farmers, we ensure our guests receive the freshest seasonal produce all year round while also supporting sustainability within our community.”

Location

The Plantation Club is set inside the award-winning The Pavilions Phuket, where a gentle ocean breeze cools diners through open French windows, or on the cosy al-fresco wooden deck overlooking the west coast of Phuket and the Andaman Sea.

