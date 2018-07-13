They throw some of the most thrilling cocktail parties on the island, they are the team behind one of the fanciest yachting events around and their sunset dinners are nothing short of spectacular. So, when I heard that Kata Rocks are entering the lunch game with a brand-new menu, I knew Phuket is in for a treat.

Let’s get one thing out of the way – no matter what time of day it is no matter what’s the weather like, serve just about any meal or drink against the backdrop of Kata Rocks’ sprawling seascape, and you have yourself a winner. Instagram’s favourite, that view is as iconic as they get in Phuket.

But Kata Rocks’ culinary team led by Executive Chef Laia Pons doesn’t serve “just about any meal”. On the contrary – they drew inspiration from that gorgeous landscape and using seasonal heirloom ingredients and artisan cooking techniques, created a lunch menu to match it.

Or, to be precise, two menus. One is Thai and will make you fall in love with the local cuisine all over again. Dishes such as Gaeng Phoo Blue Swimmer Crab Curry or Banana Leaf Wrapped Steamed Sea Bass are bursting with flavour and oceanic inspirations. The other – Mediterranean – provides all that the name implies: the freshness of aromatic herbs, the tanginess of citrus-drizzled seafood and a true joy of dining at the seafront. Whether you opt for the carnivore’s delights (Lamb Burger with Tzatziki Sauce is divine) or for one of the vegetarian options such as the gorgeous Watermelon Rocket Feta Cheese salad with Berries, they will not only make your lunch. They will make your day.

And that’s the idea – don’t procrastinate, don’t wait till sunset to make the day count. Start early and show your lunch some love.

Make it a day at Kata Rocks with their Infinite Luxury Experience Package. Its price of THB 3,500 net is entirely redeemable for food, beverage or spa treatments on the day of purchase, allowing you to live like a ‘VIP’ for one glorious, Kata Rocks-style day.

Contact dining@katarocks.com or call +66 076 370 777 for more information or booking enquiries. Learn more at katarocks.com