James Suckling brings the “Great Wines of Italy” to The Nai Harn

Named “one of the world’s most powerful wine critics” by Forbes, James Suckling is instantly recognizable to any wine lover. And Suckling makes good use of his celebrity status by utilizing it to promote wine culture around the globe. The ‘Great Wines of Italy’ Asian tasting tour is a perfect example and its conclusion at The Nai Harn, Phuket serves as proof.

Having previously visited Beijing, Hong Kong and Bangkok, the ‘Great Wines of Italy’ tour brought 47 top Italian wine producers (more than double the total of last year’s even) to the Nai Harn’s Reflections rooftop terrace overlooking Nai Harn beach, each showcasing a wine scored at 90+ points out of 100 on James Suckling’s scale of quality – the equivalent of an “A” grade.

Guests were able to interact with the winemakers in a casual and stylish ambience, whilst enjoying DJ beats as the sun sets over the Andaman Sea. The wines were complemented by a series of dishes such as charred leg of merguez-spiced lamb with tabbouleh salad and spiced braised short rib of beef with a sticky glaze and horseradish slaw.


“We are excited to welcome James Suckling’s Great Wines of Italy Asian tour back to Phuket, as the island continues to enhance its reputation as a leading destination for the gastronomic arts,” commented Frank Grassmann, The Nai Harn, Phuket GM.

