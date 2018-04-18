How romantic are you?

Imagine a beautiful beach. It’s low tide so it stretches for hundreds of meters towards the sea; the waves sparkle with all the hues of a perfect sunset; a gentle, warm breeze carries with it the scent of the ocean, leaving a salty layer on your lips; behind you, an orchestra of cicadas plays its evening tune.

Imagine that amidst all this natural wonder, a table is set; right there, on the sand. White table cloth, silver cutlery, crystal glasses – it all glitters in the last rays of the setting sun. There are but two chairs, for you and for the one whose heart you want to touch.

Imagine the first course – it arrives from the kitchen but it might just as well have come directly from the sea. The flavours are fresh and balanced – the saltiness of the smoked salmon, gentle sweetness of the scallops confit, crunchiness of the lightly toasted brioche act as an extension of the surrounding landscape onto your palette. A glass of white wine washes it down gently, like the waves leaking the beach you’re at.

Imagine the main course that follows – crustacean cream sauce keeps the oceanic connection alive and the beef tenderloin, while bringing substance to the plate, fills your mouths with soft juiciness. The Pinot Noir that goes with it, is a match made in heaven.

In a place like this, over food such as this and with the company that you’re in, time tends to slow down, stretch, linger on. Imagine that snapping you out of that hypnotic state is a blue flame emerging from the quickly descending darkness of a tropical night. The dessert – flamed Alaska with Coconut and chocolate ice cream – sweetens the pallet and warms the hearts.

Can you imagine all this? Can you close your eyes and envision nature, cuisine and service seamlessly in tune? Are you romantic enough? The best thing is that you don’t even have to imagine it all. It’s already here, at the Big Fish Restaurant at Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach

Now go and see if your imagination can match the reality.

The romantic “Sea Breeze” experience is prized at 3,500++THB per two people. For reservation, please call 076 625 555 or send an email to hktnb.restaurant@marriott.com

Find out more on Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach website.