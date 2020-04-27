Home-made: Singhol Curry

We’re here to help you get a little more creative in your lockdown culinary adventures. In our Home-made series, we’ll share recipes from some of the finest and most popular restaurants on the island.

To start you off here’s an excellent recipe for Singhol Curry from Executive Chef Rey Ardonia and his team at The Plantations Club.

The history of the dish

Singhol curry was originally from Sri Lanka. It was introduced to Thailand during the reign of King Rama 2 (1809 –1824) and was altered/adapted to the Thai taste – a result of the food, spices and raw materials trade between Thailand and Sri Lanka.

Traditionally the dish is made with goat. However, we have used organic, locally sourced Khlong farms chicken breast, which is sous vide to keep it moist and spiced. The chicken is then roasted in the oven for crispy skin and combined with an array of dry spices, fragrant pandanus, som saa – Asian citron juice – and young dill for a fragrant curry sauce.

Ingredients

Main ingredients

300ml of coconut milk

65g Singhol curry paste can use roast coconut paste instead

250g of chicken breast with wing

Pandanus leaf , young dill

Dried shallot, dried garlic

Herbs, spices and others

5 green cardamom pods

1 piece cinnamon stick about 5 cm length

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon tamarind paste

1 tablespoon palm sugar

2 tablespoons fish sauce

50g peanuts lightly roasted

Instructions

Heat half of the coconut milk in a wok, sauté until the coconut oil separates from the solid. Add the curry paste and sauté it on low heat until it turns fragrant. Stir constantly to keep the mixture from sticking. Add the chicken and mix well with the curry paste. Add the Thai fish sauce, palm sugar, and tamarind water. Taste and adjust the flavour if necessary. Singhol curry (Or roast coconut curry) should be slightly sweet with a very subtle sour note from the tamarind. Add the cardamom pods, cinnamon stick, and bay leaves powder Add the coconut milk into the curry paste. Bring it to boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Add the pandanus leaf, young dill. Simmer for another 20 minutes. Garnish with dried shallot, dried garlic

This dish was put together by Chef Rey Ardonia – the culinary mind behind the scenes at The Pavilions Phuket‘s Plantation Club.