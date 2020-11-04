Home-made: Phat Ka Prow Mushroom

We’re here to help you get a little more creative in your at-home culinary adventures. In our Home-made series, we share recipes from some of the finest and most popular restaurants on the island.

This edition’s recipe is a clean-eating version of a Thai favourite from Thanyapura Phuket’s culinary team – Phat Ka Prow Mushroom.

Phat Ka Prow is arguably one of the most loved dishes all over Thailand. There are many variations of this revered dish, from minced pork and prawns to century eggs and livers. The star ingredient which gives Phat Ka Prow its distinctive and familiar flavour is Holy Basil (aka Ka Prow) Here at Thanyapura we do a 100% healthy vegan version of PKP.

With a balanced ratio of black and white rice, tofu and vegetables this recipe provides good nutrition to support athletes needs. Our Holy Basil comes directly from our 100% organic farm in Thanyamundra on the foothills of Khao Sok national park. Easy and quick to make, give this recipe a try and share with your friends and family.

Recipe for 1 serving

Prep: 20m | Cook: 8m

Ingredients:

10ml coconut oil

40g black rice (cooked)

40g jasmine rice (cooked)

20g shitake mushroom

20g mushrooms (selection)

1 chilli

10g baby corn

15g carrot (diced)

10g long bean

50g tofu

5g holy basil

2g pink salt

5ml tamari soy sauce

1 lime

Instructions

Pre-cook the black rice and jasmine rice. Allow to cool.

Prepare the vegetables, slice the carrot, baby corn, mushroom, chilli and long beans.

Cut the tofu into small dice.

Pick the Holy Basil leaves.

Add coconut oil to a large frying pan.

Add the vegetables and stir-fry for 3-4 minutes with a pinch of salt.

Next add the tofu and soy sauce, stir-fry for another 2 minutes. Break up the tofu into small pieces with your wooden spoon.

Add the holy basil, black and white cooked rice and stir-fry for another 2-3 minutes until everything is warmed through.

Check to season, adjust as necessary and serve with a slice of lime and some salad garnish of your choice.

Sit back, relax and enjoy your delicious creation 🙂

Too tired to cook? Find Dilite Vegan @ Thanyapura on WeServe or click and collect via Fine Dine Menu. For those long weeks of work, you can also pre-order organic vegetables from the Thanyapura’s Organic Market for collection every Friday.