Home-made: Guacamole

We’re here to help you get a little more creative in your stay-at-home culinary adventures. In our Home-made series, we share recipes from some of the finest and most popular restaurants on the island.

This edition’s recipe is Mamasita Mexican‘s original recipe Guacamole – a healthy and popular classic!

Guacamole was made since the ancient Aztec times around the 16th century. The modern name derives from the Nahuatl word, “āhuacamolli”, which literally translates to “avocado sauce”. Guacamole became incredibly popular in Mesoamerican society because of the very high nutritional value of avocados.

The staple ingredients of modern guacamole, including the avocado, the tomato and onions are actually all native to the Americas, as are the chillies.

Guacamole tastes best “scooped” up with corn chips, called “totopos”, triangular chips cut from tortillas that are made from corn “masa” for the most original taste.

Ingredients for 4 persons:

2 ripe avocados

1/4 teaspoon of salt, more to taste

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons to 1/4 cup of minced red onion

1-2 chilis, stems and seeds removed, minced, less or more to taste

2 tablespoons cilantro (leaves and tender stems), finely chopped

A dash of freshly grated black pepper

1/2 red and almost ripe tomato, seeds and pulp removed, chopped

Tortilla chips to taste, best made from authentic corn “masa.”

Preparation:

Cut the avocado, remove flesh: Cut the avocados in half. Remove the pit. Score the inside of the avocado with a blunt knife and scoop out the flesh with a spoon Mash with a fork: Using a fork, roughly mash the avocado. (Don’t overdo it, the guacamole should be a little chunky Add salt, lime juice, and the rest: Sprinkle with salt and lime juice. The acid in the lime juice will provide some balance to the richness of the avocado, and helps delay the avocados from turning brown. Add the chopped onion, cilantro, black pepper, and chilis. Chilli peppers vary individually in their hotness. So, start with a half of one chilli pepper and add to the guacamole to your desired degree of hotness. Remember that much of this is done to taste because of the variability in the fresh ingredients. Start with this recipe and adjust to your taste. Finally add the tomatoes just before serving, as chilling hurt their flavour.

Serve immediately as the oxygen in the air will cause oxidation and turn the guacamole brown.

To view their menu or place an order, contact Mamasita Mexican by calling 076 604 256, visiting their Facebook page or their website.