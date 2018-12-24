The best hangover cure? We all have one; a tried and tested recovery method indisposable after a night out. And so do chefs from some of our favourite Phuket restaurants. Here are their five recopies which will help you survive the island’s party season.

Haejangguk

Chef Jonathan Bruell, The Boathouse Phuket

Chef’s Bruell’s hangover cure comes from Korea, and Koreans enjoy their drink as much as the next guy. It’s also fairly complex, so best prepare it before you actually go out drinking. You’ll thank yourself later.

Ingredients (Serves 4 to 6):

2 heads of baby white cabbage

3 tablespoons of doenjang

2 tablespoons of gochugaru

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of sesame oil

3/4 cup of bean sprouts

1/2 cup of sliced zucchini

1 spring oiion, thinly sliced

1 Korean red chili pepper, thinly sliced

1 banana pepper, thinly sliced

5 cups of beef stock

Method:

Start by bringing a large pot of water a to a boil. Fill a large bowl with ice water and set it nearby. Blanch the cabbages for one minute, drain and drop them into the ice water, then cut into 2-inch pieces.

In a large bowl, combine the doenjang, gochugaru, garlic, soy sauce and sesame oil. Add the cabbage, bean sprouts, zucchini, scallion and chili peppers and mix well. Allow to marinate at room temperature for 15 minutes and then transfer back to the blanching pot and add the stock. Bring to a boil over high heat, then lower to a simmer for 10 minutes. Serve.

Bloody Mary

Executive Chef Chanon Yuyen of Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa

Microelements filled tomatoes juice and mood-boosting chillies are just two of the reasons why Bloody Mary is considered a perfect hangover cure.

Ingredients:

2 parts vodka

4 parts tomato juice

½ part lemon juice

4 dashes of Worcestershire sauce

4 dashes of Tabasco or hot pepper sauce

1 pinch of sea salt

1 pinch of black pepper

1 stick celery

1 bunch aromatic herbs

Method:

Stir iced cubes, tomato juice and sauces together; add the remaining ingredients and stir again; serve in a tall glass decorated with a celery stalk.

Southern Fried Chicken Tacos

Chef Nikola Lesar, Rustic Eatery & Bar

Crispy taco shells filled with deep fried battered chicken breast marinated in smoky paprika and garlic served with a tomato and grilled peppers salsa, sour cream and cheddar. Nothing better to soak up the alcohol after a night out.

Southern fried chicken

2 chicken breasts

smoked paprika powder (to taste)

4 garlic cloves chopped

2 pinch thyme fresh or dried

300 ml buttermilk & 300g flour

salt, pepper

Cut chicken breast into 3 big strips. Combine, paprika powder, salt, pepper, thyme and some olive oil in a bowl, marinate overnight for best flavor, but 30 mins will do fine. Dip the chicken in the flour, then butter milk & one more time in flour to create a dry batter. Slowly deep fry in hot oil until golden brown. Rest to cool a bit and drain.

Salsa

sriracha

red bell peppers

cherry tomatoes

red onion

vinegar

salt, pepper

For a superfast version chop all crudely together, and season with salt, pepper and vinegar/lime. Add a bit of sriracha to bring it all together. Drain off excess water, chill before serving.

Combining the taco

Toast your taco shells in an oven. Let cool slightly and start stuffing. Add a layer of wild rocket, then a bit of salsa, followed by a sliced cooled down fried chicken. Top that baby up with some sour cream and cheese.

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

Chef Tammasak Chootong (Noi) – Suay Restaurant

Ingredients:

handful of pasta

2 cloves garlic

2 pcs dried chilli

olive oil

1 spoon of butter

salt & pepper

lots of parmesan

Method:

Cooking when hangover has got to be kept simple. So, try to get up and put on a pot of water with some salt, add spaghetti pasta and cook it al dente.

While the pasta is cooking, heat some olive in a pan, add garlic and a sprinkle of dried chilli. When the garlic is golden brown, add the freshly cooked and drained pasta in the pan, toss it in the fragrant olive oil and add salt and pepper to taste. Finish it off with a spoon of butter and a generous amount of parmesan. Stuff yourself with this greasy delight and jump back into your bed for another round of sleep.

Grilled Shrimp Flatbread

Chef Martin Ostlind, Taste Bar & Grill

You knew you’d be feeling lousy after a night out so you should have prepped I your pizza dough the day before. The rest of the recipe is dead simple and the results blissfully comforting.

Ingredients:

Basic Pizza Dough

Mozzarella

Parmesan

Shrimps

Garlic

Rocket

Olive Oil

Take the pizza dough out from the fridge and roll it thin. Top it with mozzarella and parmesan and bake until the cheese melts. In the meantime, lightly fry some chopped garlic on a pan drizzled with olive oil, add the shrimps, a sprinkle of salt and toss around till ready. Serve on top of the pizza dough with a handful of rocket salad and a drizzle of olive oil. Welcome back to life you party animal!