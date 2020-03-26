Get Your Cravings Delivered!

Working from home? Limiting your exposure? Eating the same thing every day can get a little monotonous when you’re doing the right thing. Here’s a list of Phuket’s most popular delivery services to help keep your tastebuds active.

Food Panda

Probably one of the more popular food delivery options is Food Panda. You’ll find Thai Food, Street Food, American, European, Italian and Indian food, as well as cafes and bakeries among their listings. The delivery service serves the whole of the island and has an excellent mobile app for both iOS here and Android here.

Foodioo

This locally-based food delivery service offers delivery for a wide variety of top-quality restaurants popular with tourists, expatriates and locals alike. Delivery is island-wide, with hospitable delivery drivers and reputable restaurant partners. Download the app for iOS here, or Android here.

Weserve

Another-Phuket based service, WeServe services the entire island, with search results based on your location or delivery point. There’s an ever-growing list of restaurants on the app, so be sure to check in periodically for the latest additions. Weserve also offers a messenger service for parcel delivery in Phuket, which is worth a try. Download Weserve’s mobile app for Android here, and iOS here.

Grab Food

If you’ve already downloaded the Grab ridesharing app, it’s easy to switch to Grab food from the home page of the app, where you’ll also find their parcel delivery and messenger service available. Search for your tastebud’s desire from an expansive list of dining outlets including street food, cafes, popular chain restaurants and more. Download Grab’s mobile app for Android here, and iOS here.

Our Personal Favourites

For the days when you crave your favourite pastries or that one dish from that specific restaurant, check out this short list of popular restaurants who are helping to make social distancing easier for the foodies at heart.

Little Paris

A definite favourite of ours, honest-to-goodness French dining made this restaurant one of the most popular on the island. Get your grub on by selecting from their menu, adding them on Whatsapp on +66 3050 8322 then send them your location and selection. Bon Apétit!

Luca Ciní

One of our long-time favourites, this osteria serves up authentic Italian delicacies made by Chef Bruna, each dish paired with an expertly selected wine by Luca Ciní himself. Select from their menu, then call or Watsapp/Line on +66 (0) 94 804 4461 – any delivery orders will receive a 10% discount (on all food and wine), while pick-up orders get a 20% discount (on all food and wine). Deliveries are possible in Kamala, Surin, Bangtao, Cherng Talay, Laguna Layan, Pasak and Manik. Be sure to check out their Facebook page here.

Little Roma

The recently opened Italian restaurant at Porto De Phuket carries the spirit of excellence over from sister establishment, Little Paris. Italian ingredients and lovingly made dishes bring authentic flavours to your doorstep when you order online for delivery. Select from their menu, add them on Whatsapp on +66 63090 7979, let them know where you are, and that’s it!

Black Cat

French fare, Thai cuisine and western dishes are all available for delivery from the long-standing, favourite local restaurant. Call them at 076 325 155 to order or visit their Facebook page here.

L’Opera

Another of our favourite Italian eateries, L’Opera’s delicious menu is available online for your perusal. Order by giving them a call at 095 468 2248 or 076 271 430 or check out their Facebook page here.

Bake

The ever-popular restaurant will deliver fresh bread and the most excellent baked treats, as well as pasta, sushi and rotisserie chicken from Flame, Sushi and Pasta. Give them a call at 093 576 8997 or look up their Facebook page for details here.