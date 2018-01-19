A Fine Tuned Machine

After 18 years in the business, Thomas Brack, the General Manager at the recently launched etHo’s Restaurant, reveals what made him one of the most successful restaurateurs in Phuket.

Maciek Klimowicz: How did you first enter the restaurant business?

Thomas Brack: Before I begun working in restaurants 18 years ago, I was in textile business. And through that work I had the opportunity travel around the world and visit great hotels and best restaurants. That’s how I discovered what I like – good service, good food, good presentations and good atmosphere.

And you found all of this in Thailand?

I worked for a big fashion agency and we had a factory in Bangkok, so I had to travel a lot in the region. I discovered that I liked it and I moved to Thailand in 1999. I first started a simple beachside restaurant in Phuket and then I run another restaurant for a friend of mine, Ernst Bauer. It was called Swiss Chalet and it had a traditional Swiss style, with wooden interiors, ski themed decorations and fondue on the menu. Here, in Phuket. It took me about two years to get the business running and it is when I told the owner that it needed a change as it was too old fashioned. Ernst, who had a windows factory, decided to use this experience while refurbishing the restaurant. And this is how the 9th Floor Restaurant, with its amazing views through its panoramic windows, started in 2006. We then run it for nine years, before selling it and starting this new project called etHo’s.

Many people like good food in good restaurants, but not all start their own. Why did you?

I think it’s because I like to serve people, I like to work with people and I like the fact that every day is different in a restaurant. Every day you have different clients.

And how do you keep them coming back?

There’s more to running restaurant than cooking food. It’s about making people happy. I cannot cook, but I know what tastes good, I know good presentation, I know good service. I learned this from experience, dining in great restaurants for more than 20 years.

Here in Phuket new restaurants open all the time, but many also close. Why do you think that is?

The problem is that many people with money come to Phuket and they think they will open a restaurant. They do and then they leave it be, they think the staff will run it for them and they will just pop in in the evening and greet some guests. This is not work. My day at the restaurant begins in the morning and lasts 10 to 14 hours. One of the keys to success is being there.

Any other keys?

Yes, finding the right staff. Ones that will stick around with you, learn and grow. I have staff that has been with me for 17 years. They stay because they get paid well, they get tips, the work atmosphere is good, they get nice uniforms which they like a lot. That’s why many of my staff follow me from one restaurant to another. They only stop when they get married (laughs).

A good restaurant has to have nice interiors – not too fancy, not to high end but welcoming, with good ambiance. Then there is the staff, well trained and friendly. And then it’s important to make the restaurant accessible to people of all ages, especially here, in Phuket. A restaurant focused just on super reach or people on a budget, only the old or the young, it doesn’t work here. In our restaurant we welcome guests from the age of 20 to 70 and above. They enjoy the ambiance, the music, they feel welcome since the moment they enter. It’s a lot of little things that become a routine for the staff and make up a good experience for the guests.

Going back to Phuket dining scene – has it changed a lot over the years?



Produce is much more available these days. You can find ingredients from all over the world, which was difficult 10-15 years ago. This means that you can order anything that you want in Phuket. It might not be cheap but it is available. Same with wine, there are now many more suppliers. But maybe most importantly, the customers changed completely.

We lost many western clients. In the past the high season for restaurant catering to westerners lasted from October till the end of April, now it runs from November maybe till the end of March. That’s not enough. But then, in the westerners’ place, the Asian market has grown significantly, the gap was filled by the Chinese, who make up nearly 50% of all Phuket tourists. Russian market has also increased, it’s not as big as a few years back but it’s still very significant and mostly composed of mid-range and high-end clients. And this change in client base has to be reflected in how restaurants operate.

Hence etHo’s?

Exactly. In our previous restaurant, we didn’t have the capacity to serve seafood, the space was to limited. It was difficult to stay afloat in the low season serving only western clients and to attract Asian clients we had to have seafood. And that’s what we have here – an open grill, lots of space. It’s a Mediterranean, European restaurant where we serve traditional continental food, swiss dishes, Italian pastas and risottos, meats from Australia and America, a wide selection of seafood including lobster, imported and local fish, oysters and everything else from the sea. We have a wine cellar with more than 300 labels. The food is always fresh, the recipes classic but presented with a bit of a twist.

Great for intragramers! Same as the view.



Yes, our chef himself has more than 100.000 followers on Instagram. As for the view, it surely is one of our big selling points. And so is the availability of space – we have a big parking space and we can hold big groups and events.

Is this the kind of restaurant that you like personally?

Yes. But also, I don’t like my food to sophisticated. I like it simple and honest. So even some of my chef friends, who normally cook very elaborate meals, prepare simple things for me.

You mentioned you work up to 14 hours a day. Don’t you sometimes feel like chilling out, especially in a holiday destination that Phuket is?

Never. I finish work at 11pm every day. I like the job. I especially like the organization part of it, the staff training. Making a restaurant is like making a fine-tuned machine.

