Defining the valentines experience: 4 of the most romantic dining spots in Phuket

The season of love is upon us. The time of the year when tradition calls for a candlelit dinner, flowers and a box of chocolate – perhaps a proposal featuring a diamond ring? Whatever your intentions are this Valentines, you’ll need to find the perfect setting for this auspicious occasion. Read on for our list of four romantic dining establishments on the island.

Suay

Suay is one of the most popular restaurants in Phuket. Headed by Ironchef Thailand winner Chef Noi, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything on the menu, not to your liking. The Cherngtalay branch near is a cozy venue, with a calming garden and a chic, comfortable indoor area. They say that food is the way to a man’s heart – at Suay, there’s a highway.

Khao Rang Breeze

Set atop Rang Hill, Khao Rang Breeze offers a stunning view of old Phuket Town below. An intimate setting, beautiful sunsets and friendly staff make for a unique experience. Sit indoors, or sit on the deck and peer over Phuket town and on to the coastline in the distance. For a more romantic evening, we’d recommend the latter.

Sea Salt

The relaxed atmosphere, panoramic views and sounds of the Andaman Sea crashing on the shores below; the sunset views and hues of purple, blue and orange on the horizon – all provide the perfect ambience for an intimate evening for two. The cuisine is of the Surf and Turf kind, with grilled steaks and seafood, as well as a selection of Thai and European dishes.

Blue Elephant

This is a signature of the Thai dining experience. The old governor’s mansion in Old Town Phuket exudes romance, with its Sino-Portuguese architecture and warm atmosphere. Call ahead to book a space and the staff will be happy to set up a private dinner for you – flowers, candles and all.