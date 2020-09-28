Cafe Hopping Through Phuket: Sync Coffee

Phuket has a vast array of Cafes. Drive down the highway, take a walk in the old town, stroll along the shops lining the sands of the beaches, head to shopping malls and outlets, or visit pretty much any tourist hotspot on the island – you’ll find somewhere to stop and grab a cup of coffee.

That’s not the point here, though. In our Cafe Hopping Through Phuket series, we’ll bring you the more authentic, local side of the Café offering on the island. You’ll find renovated wine cellars, unassuming shophouses, hillside hotspots and hidden tearooms. We’ll show you where to get your daily coffee fix and let the local flavours take you on a journey through Phuket.

Sync Coffee

Kamala is a jewel in Phuket’s crown of stunning beaches. The community here is inclusive, welcoming and as with the rest of Thailand, friendly. The beach town, set between Surin and Patong, is home to some of the island’s most luxurious resorts and popular nightlife destinations.

We’re not here for the glitz and glam though. We’re here to visit a particular little cafe in a quiet corridor just off of Rim Hat road, which runs adjacent to the sandy shores of Kamala beach.

Sync Coffee is a minimalist establishment which seems to perfectly blend concrete textures with warm wooden tones and a refreshingly airy atmosphere. The menu here features your choice of caffein addiction made from freshly roasted, locally sourced beans from across the country. If you’re not a coffee addict, there’s no need to despair! Their menu also offers a range of organic teas and hot chocolate.

But what is coffee without dessert? Hand-crafted, works of art are served to satisfy that all-mighty sweet tooth. For something a little more hearty, select an option from their all-day breakfast menu. When you’re served, you’ll find yourself hardpressed to find an angle of your menu choice that’s not Instagram-worthy.

We recommend you try their Aeropress Thai beans with the Raspberry passion fruit Mmousse cake, but really, any dessert your heart desires – they’re all fantastic.

Curious? Find them here, or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.