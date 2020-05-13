Cafe Hopping Through Phuket: Sri The Shophouse สี

Phuket has a vast array of Cafes. Drive down the highway, take a walk in the old town, stroll along the shops lining the sands of the beaches, head to shopping malls and outlets, or visit pretty much any tourist hotspot on the island – you’ll find somewhere to stop and grab a cup of coffee.

That’s not the point here, though. In our Cafe Hopping Through Phuket series, we’ll bring you the more authentic, local side of the Café offering on the island. You’ll find renovated wine cellars, unassuming shophouses, hillside hotspots and hidden tearooms. We’ll show you where to get your daily coffee fix and let the local flavours take you on a journey through Phuket.

Sri The Shophouse สี

Hidden inside a quiet soi, just off the tourist-laden Yaowarat street, you’ll find a white wall featuring a gracefully colourful motif. It hovers above the glass entrance to the cafe. This is Sri The Shophouse.

Dai and Byul run this establishment, and it’s the duo that you’ll meet when you step inside. C, the cafe, is an airy, light space and the first section of the renovated shophouse. Here, the two owners handcraft artisan beverages of your choosing. While you wait for your latte, you can walk through to the next section of the shophouse. She, the store, offers their signature skincare products and accessories along with an Instagram photo opportunity you’ll be hard-pressed to miss.

If at this point there’s a rumble in your tummy, you could walk through to Si – the restaurant, where you can indulge in a sumptuous breakfast or brunch created by the talented chef. Here, you’ll find another prime Instagram photo opportunity. Once you’re ready to leave; tummy full and latte-to-go in hand, walk up to See – the gallery, where you’ll find the work of talented local artists and yet another selfie opportunity.

We’d recommend you try out their signature ‘Cloud’ or ‘Heart’ deserts along with your latte for the full shophouse experience.