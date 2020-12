Perched on the edge of a stunning lagoon in Cherngtalay, the new Bocconcino offers diners peaceful daytime dining, spectacular sunsets and romantic evenings all in one package. We were fortunate enough to be invited for the launch of Chef Massimo’s creation. Saturday’s celebrations saw guests spend the evening being entertained by acoustic music and a live DJ, while Massimo’s team served up their decadent canapes and menu offering.

