A new executive chef joining a restaurant is like a new captain taking the helm of a ship – he is bound to stir it in a new direction. For the Big Fish Restaurant at Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach, that new chef is Bastian Ballweg and the direction is – back to the basics.

Before chef Bastian embarked on a culinary career to quickly rise through the professional ranks at a series of European restaurants and hotels, he found his first source of inspiration in his own grandparents, who run a popular restaurant and pub. (“Cooking has always been a hobby of mine, my grandparents run a restaurant and a pub and as a child, I visited them there often,“ he told us in a recent interview.) It’s at that family-run restaurant that the first learned the secrets of great food – use fresh, local ingredients, follow authentic recipes and pour your heart into whatever you’re cooking. It’s a combination that always works, and now it is the cornerstone of the new menu at the Big Fish.

Its local character becomes obvious, when you scan through the dishes selection – Seafood Risotto, White Snapper Carpaccio, Spicy Asian Tuna Tartare… these are just some of the plates taking advantage of the best local food source imaginable – the Andaman sea. And even if some western dishes make their way to the new menu – such as Mediterranean Seafood Stew or Seafood Spaghetti – they are prepared using local produce, fresh from the fisherman’s nets. All this follows Chef’s Bastian’s number one rule – why import ingredients from half the world away when amazing produce is available locally?

All the dishes from the new menu are prepared right in front of the guests, in the Big Fish restaurant’s open kitchen. And guests can have their say too, getting their favourites cooked exactly to their liking. The restaurant’s team is happy to create individual, off-the-menu dishes, for example for guests with food allergies or vegetarians – that is if the veggie options already present on the menu don’t suffice.

“Our guests don’t come to Thailand to eat Schnitzel. What they come to taste is fresh, authentic, local cuisine,” tells me chef Bastian. Fresh, authentic, local…and tasty! That’s exactly what they get at the Big Fish.

For reservation, please call 076 625 555 or send an email to hktnb.restaurant@marriott.com Find out more on Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach website.