Bangkok Culinary Greats Dinner

From the 9th to 10th October, Age Restaurant at Anantara Layan Phuket Resort with S. Pellegrino and Acqua Panna will host Bangkok – based executive chef Riley Sanders from the Michelin-starred Canvas Restaurant.

 

Chef Riley Sanders at Canvas Restaurant in Bangkok

 

The two days of culinary delights will feature the chef’s unique tasting menu, which highlights authentic Thai flavours and ingredients, developed through his experience sampling dishes from street food vendors, markets and some of the best restaurants from around the world. The 6-course menu includes:

Mud Crab
pumpkin, dill & mountain pepper

Toasted Rice Bread
brown butter, salted egg & yellow chilli

Sturgeon
potato, sea grape & peppercorn

Duck Breast
pineapple, long pepper & ginger

Thai Wagyu Sirloin
alliums, longan & karen chilli

Banana
malt, safflower & whisky

Reserve your seat for 3,500 THB with a wine and water pairing for each dish, or 3,500 THB for water pairings. Book before September 20th and pay only 2,800 THB for the full menu with wine pairings.

 

 

For reservations, contact 02 2365 911 or age.alay@anantara.com.

 

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.


