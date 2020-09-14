Bangkok Culinary Greats Dinner

From the 9th to 10th October, Age Restaurant at Anantara Layan Phuket Resort with S. Pellegrino and Acqua Panna will host Bangkok – based executive chef Riley Sanders from the Michelin-starred Canvas Restaurant.

The two days of culinary delights will feature the chef’s unique tasting menu, which highlights authentic Thai flavours and ingredients, developed through his experience sampling dishes from street food vendors, markets and some of the best restaurants from around the world. The 6-course menu includes:

Mud Crab

pumpkin, dill & mountain pepper

Toasted Rice Bread

brown butter, salted egg & yellow chilli

Sturgeon

potato, sea grape & peppercorn

Duck Breast

pineapple, long pepper & ginger

Thai Wagyu Sirloin

alliums, longan & karen chilli

Banana

malt, safflower & whisky

Reserve your seat for 3,500 THB with a wine and water pairing for each dish, or 3,500 THB for water pairings. Book before September 20th and pay only 2,800 THB for the full menu with wine pairings.

For reservations, contact 02 2365 911 or age.alay@anantara.com.