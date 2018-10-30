A new chef, new interior design, brand new pizza oven and dishes presented in new, exciting ways; There’s lots of new things happening and Dusit Thani’s La Trattoria restaurant. One thing, however, stays the same, that is old-school, traditional and authentic – their Italian cuisine.

Well, actually, two things stay the same, the other one being the location. Set on a backdrop of a sprawling lawn with palm trees scattered throughout and the Andaman sea waves crashing on Bang Tao beach in the near distance, La Trattoria has all the ambiance you’ll need, whether for a romantic dinner, a family get together or even a bigger event inside their freshly renovated, air-conditioned indoors section.

Once you chose your table, you are in the hands of chef Mirko Sernissi from Rome. Aged just 36 he has surprising amounts of experience behind his belt and not just from Rome but from places such as Scotland, Ireland, Dubai, Sri Lanka and Turkey. Cosmopolitan? Well-travelled? Without a doubt, but wherever he went, it was the Italian cooking traditions that he carried along “I’ve experienced many cultures and ingredients but I stay true to Italian cuisine – I don’t mix traditions, for me, it’s always authentic Italian,” he says proudly.

The new menu at La Trattoria is an expression of that pride, featuring only pure, authentic Italian dishes. Some of them stick to the basic, as many believe Italian cuisine always should. A good example is pasta carbonara, a dish which has been modified with uncalled for ingredients in so many restaurants around the world. At La Trattoria it doesn’t depart from the original recipe even one inch and thanks to high-quality ingredients imported from Italy, it lets you discover what a proper carbonara should taste like.

That said, chef Mirko does experiment a tiny bit in some of the dishes on the new menu – if not with flavours than with the presentation. Take the Sea Bass Crispy Cannolo for example. This pan-fried combination of soft tartar mousse wrapped in breadcrumbs is delightfully crispy on the outside and pleasingly moist on the inside. Still authentic, still Italian but with a dash of excitement nevertheless.

Authentic, Italian, exciting – if this is what you’re looking for on your next restaurant outing, La Trattoria has got you covered.

To share that excitement and let you experience chef Mirko’s authentic taste of Italy, La Trattoria launched a new, all you can eat Italian Buffet. It takes place every Saturday, features both hot and cold dishes, including some rare cold cuts and cheese and honey pairings, and comes with a free-flow of Italian wines from 14 different labels – all this at 1999 THB net per person.

Learn more on La Trattoria website