An exclusive wine dinner with Pernod Ricard

Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort and Spa played host to a Thai cuisine inspired wine dinner on Friday 17 January 2019. Hosted in the resort’s newly renovated Thai Thai restaurant, the event was held in partnership with Pernod Ricard Thailand.

The five-course menu celebrated local flavours and was inspired by distinctive dishes found across Thailand. Highlights included a creative take on the ever-popular pomelo salad (Kefir lime-infused pomelo served with Andaman prawns and cilantro) and a deconstructed Kaeng Ped Yang (Pan-seared duck breast served with red curry sauce, grapes and pineapple).

The menu was then perfectly paired by Bill Brigham, Wine Ambassador for Pernod Ricard who was in attendance at the event to guide diners through the culinary journey.

“We are very excited to host this event at our newly refreshed restaurant that features an exciting menu set in a graceful yet contemporary setting,” said Markus Kosch, General Manager, Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort and Spa.

“We hope this will be the first of many exciting events and food and beverage highlights of 2020”, he added.

Find out more about the Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa at www.phuketarcadia.hilton.com.