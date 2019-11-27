An Evening At Luca’s

I have been lucky enough to be invited for dinner at Luca Ciní – A Wine Story, where tonight Luca is unveiling the latest triumph in his tireless mission to bring the finest of Italian Wines to our island. Four reds from the Tuscan, Caparzo vineyards. The atmosphere is relaxed and convivial in the Osteria, and there is not a spare seat to be found. Adding to the anticipation, Mirco Biliorsi the Caparzo Winery Export Director moves around stopping at each table to give us a brief introduction to the wines and a history of the Caparzo vineyard.

There are seven choices on the a la carte menu, each one carefully picked and prepared by chef Bruna to complement the wines. I have chosen the Tuscan Board, a selection of cheeses, meats and Bruschetta and to accompany it, the 2016 Sangiovese.

The food is delicious, and the wine spectacular. With each mouthful, I feel myself transported to the shade of the iconic Tuscan Cypress tree at the foot of the Amiata Mountains overlooking the green oasis of the Caparzo vineyards. The 2016 Sangiovese has complexity and sophistication that belies its comparatively young age and is a clear demonstration of the care, skill and passion that goes into every step of its creation. I am looking forward to my next visit and the chance to try the others.

Lucas discovery dinners are now a regular and welcome addition to the calendar, but space is limited and in high demand. At any time, however, take a trip to Boat Avenue and let Luca and chef Bruna guide you on a journey through the myriad of delights that the most exquisite Italian food and wines have to offer. Who knows where that first sip will take you?