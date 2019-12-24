An Authentic Italian Christmas

In celebration of Christmas this year, Luca Ciní and Chef Bruna have created a special menu. Each dish will be paired with just the right wine, by our professional staff. From the Antipasto to the Pasta, from the Secondi to desserts and of course, coffee, these handcrafted dishes will give you the experience of an authentic Italian Christmas.

Italian Antipasto: THB 450

  • Mortadella mousse with pistacchio and balsamic glaze
  • Marinated Swordfish
  • Salmon mousse on Red Radish

Pasta: THB 420

  • Pesto Lasagna
  • Tortellini in meat broth

Secondi: THB 590

  • Saltimbocca alla Romana THB
  • Mixed boiled meats with mustard and green sauce THB
  • Mediterranean style Codfish THB

Dessert: THB 290

  • Panettone with Cream

Coffee:

  • Espresso 90 thb
  • Americano 100 thb
  • Cappuccino/Latte 130 thb

 

