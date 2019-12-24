Acqua Christmas Dinner

In the days leading up to Christmas, you’ll be out hunting for trees, fairy lights and gifts of all sizes. That’s all before you get to planning that Christmas Dinner. You could cook weeks in advance and defrost a few hours before, but that wouldn’t cut it. And so it begs the question – what to do?

In looking for the answer, we turn to Chef Alessandro Frau, owner of the multi-award-winning Acqua Restaurant. Fresh from the chef’s kitchen, and made from the finest Italian ingredients available, he prepared 3 dishes designed specifically for you to easily prepare at home. All the ingredients and instructions you need are provided, so you can bring the fine dining experience to your dining room table for a very special Christmas Dinner.

Lobster salad with tomatoes, marinated red onions, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice and vinegar

Ingredients for 1 person

1 Whole lobster

60 gr Cherry Tomatoes mixed

30 gr Red Onions

15 gr Extra Virgin Olive Oil

30 gr Fresh Tomatoes

20 gr Lemon Juice

10 gr White wine vinegar

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method

Mix with a whisk the olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, salt and black pepper and keep aside. Cut all the tomatoes in half and soak in the oil mix for 5 minutes. Slice finely the red onions and soak in the oil mix for 5 minutes After 5 minutes, remove the tomatoes onions from the oil mix and keep all aside. Boil the lobster for 8 minutes, then remove the shell and keep only the tail. Soak the tail in the oil mix for 10 minutes to absorb the flavour of the oil mix. Compose on the plate as in the photo, then pour the oil mix sauce on top.

"" 1 NEWSLETTER Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿ Your Name your full name Your Email a valid email SUBSCRIBE NOW Previous Next

Ravioli stuffed with fresh ricotta cheese with truffle butter, Parmigiano Reggiano and fresh black truffle

Ingredients for 1 person

For the fresh pasta:

125 gr egg yolk

125 gr white flour

25 gr semolina

3 gr extra virgin olive oil

For the filling:

100 gr fresh ricotta cheese

35 gr Parmigiano Reggiano grated

30 gr butter

15 gr white truffle paste

5 gr fresh black truffle

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method

Mix the ingredients for the pasta dough; egg yolk, flour, semolina, olive oil and salt, and keep the dough in the refrigerator to rest for 30 minutes. Use a pasta machine to make the pasta sheets. Cut the pasta sheets with a round cutter and keep aside. Mix the ricotta cheese with 15gr of Parmigiano Reggiano, salt and black pepper. Stuff the ravioli with the ricotta mix and keep on the side. In a pan, melt the butter with the truffle paste, Parmigiano Reggiano and some water from the boiling water for the pasta cooking. Mix all the ingredients at low heat until you get a smooth sauce. Boil the ravioli in the water. After being cooked, mix in the butter sauce. Plate the ravioli with sauce and finish on top with some fresh black truffle.

Roasted quail with pancetta, foie gras and brown lentils

Ingredients for 1 person

1 whole quail

10 gr Italian pancetta

60 gr Fresh Foie Gras

20 gr Brown lentils

5 gr Celery

5 gr Onion

5 gr Carrots

50 ml White wine

500 ml Vegetable stock

2 hint of fresh Rosemary

20 ml Extra virgin olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

Method

Soak the lentils in water for 2 hours. Debone the quail and separate the 2 legs and the 2 breasts. Marinade with olive oil, salt and black pepper and keep aside. Finely chop the celery, onion and carrots, then start to fry all in a pot. After the vegetables become a golden colour, strain the lentils from the water and add to the pot with the vegetables and fry for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes add the white wine and wait another 10 minutes to let the alcohol evaporate from the pot. Add the vegetable stock and cook the lentils until soft. When the lentils are almost cooked, add some chopped rosemary and adjust with salt and black pepper. In a pan with extra virgin olive oil, start to pan fry the quail legs and breasts on both sides with high heat, to make the outsides crispy and keep inside rare. Wrap the quail with the Italian pancetta and finish cooking in the oven for another 5 minutes at 180 degrees. While the quail is cooking, in a pan start to cook the escalope of foie gras with some salt and black pepper. Compose the dish with the lentils on the bottom, then the foie gras on top and the quail to finish.