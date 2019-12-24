Acqua Christmas Dinner

In the days leading up to Christmas, you’ll be out hunting for trees, fairy lights and gifts of all sizes. That’s all before you get to planning that Christmas Dinner. You could cook weeks in advance and defrost a few hours before, but that wouldn’t cut it. And so it begs the question – what to do?
In looking for the answer, we turn to Chef Alessandro Frau, owner of the multi-award-winning Acqua Restaurant. Fresh from the chef’s kitchen, and made from the finest Italian ingredients available, he prepared 3 dishes designed specifically for you to easily prepare at home. All the ingredients and instructions you need are provided, so you can bring the fine dining experience to your dining room table for a very special Christmas Dinner.
Lobster salad with tomatoes, marinated red onions, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice and vinegar
Ingredients for 1 person
1 Whole lobster
60 gr Cherry Tomatoes mixed
30 gr Red Onions
15 gr Extra Virgin Olive Oil
30 gr Fresh Tomatoes
20 gr Lemon Juice
10 gr White wine vinegar
Salt and black pepper to taste
Method
- Mix with a whisk the olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, salt and black pepper and keep aside.
- Cut all the tomatoes in half and soak in the oil mix for 5 minutes.
- Slice finely the red onions and soak in the oil mix for 5 minutes
- After 5 minutes, remove the tomatoes onions from the oil mix and keep all aside.
- Boil the lobster for 8 minutes, then remove the shell and keep only the tail. Soak the tail in the oil mix for 10 minutes to absorb the flavour of the oil mix.
- Compose on the plate as in the photo, then pour the oil mix sauce on top.
Ravioli stuffed with fresh ricotta cheese with truffle butter, Parmigiano Reggiano and fresh black truffle
Ingredients for 1 person
For the fresh pasta:
125 gr egg yolk
125 gr white flour
25 gr semolina
3 gr extra virgin olive oil
For the filling:
100 gr fresh ricotta cheese
35 gr Parmigiano Reggiano grated
30 gr butter
15 gr white truffle paste
5 gr fresh black truffle
Salt and black pepper to taste
Method
- Mix the ingredients for the pasta dough; egg yolk, flour, semolina, olive oil and salt, and keep the dough in the refrigerator to rest for 30 minutes.
- Use a pasta machine to make the pasta sheets.
- Cut the pasta sheets with a round cutter and keep aside.
- Mix the ricotta cheese with 15gr of Parmigiano Reggiano, salt and black pepper.
- Stuff the ravioli with the ricotta mix and keep on the side.
- In a pan, melt the butter with the truffle paste, Parmigiano Reggiano and some water from the boiling water for the pasta cooking. Mix all the ingredients at low heat until you get a smooth sauce.
- Boil the ravioli in the water. After being cooked, mix in the butter sauce.
- Plate the ravioli with sauce and finish on top with some fresh black truffle.
Roasted quail with pancetta, foie gras and brown lentils
Ingredients for 1 person
1 whole quail
10 gr Italian pancetta
60 gr Fresh Foie Gras
20 gr Brown lentils
5 gr Celery
5 gr Onion
5 gr Carrots
50 ml White wine
500 ml Vegetable stock
2 hint of fresh Rosemary
20 ml Extra virgin olive oil
salt and pepper to taste
Method
- Soak the lentils in water for 2 hours.
- Debone the quail and separate the 2 legs and the 2 breasts. Marinade with olive oil, salt and black pepper and keep aside.
- Finely chop the celery, onion and carrots, then start to fry all in a pot. After the vegetables become a golden colour, strain the lentils from the water and add to the pot with the vegetables and fry for 10 minutes.
- After 10 minutes add the white wine and wait another 10 minutes to let the alcohol evaporate from the pot. Add the vegetable stock and cook the lentils until soft.
- When the lentils are almost cooked, add some chopped rosemary and adjust with salt and black pepper.
- In a pan with extra virgin olive oil, start to pan fry the quail legs and breasts on both sides with high heat, to make the outsides crispy and keep inside rare.
- Wrap the quail with the Italian pancetta and finish cooking in the oven for another 5 minutes at 180 degrees.
- While the quail is cooking, in a pan start to cook the escalope of foie gras with some salt and black pepper.
- Compose the dish with the lentils on the bottom, then the foie gras on top and the quail to finish.