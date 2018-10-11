Café del Mar had plenty of time to perfect its vision of beachside leisure. The brand that first launched back in 1980 in Ibiza, arrived in Phuket earlier this year and set out on a mission of breathing a new life into Phuket’s beach club scene. Their Sunday Brunch shows how it worked out.

Anything is better from the beachside and it’s from the side of the northern end of Kamala beach that I arrived at Café del Mar. The southern part of that particular stretch of sand is closer to the urban zone of Kamala town, hence more popular with tourists, but the north side, despite some serious construction works nearby, still retains a more natural, unspoiled feel.

Café del Mar doesn’t disturb that vibe, welcoming the beach-dwelling guests with a beachside bar covered with a thatched roof. The vibe here gracefully trots the line between funky happiness and luxury, with high quality, expertly-mixed drinks served on sofa beds right on the sand’s edge. It’s this part of Café del Mar that for me is the perfect place to unwind after a sumptuous brunch.

The second-best place to do that is by the club pool, whose edges are lined with spacious sofa beds. Some guests even chose to enjoy their Canadian lobster washed down with chilled champagne right here, on the sofas, while taking dips in the pool in between courses. It’s a good choice, especially for those guests who come to the club not just to eat and drink, but to party – the DJ booth is nearby, the vibe much more upbeat and it’s here that the post-brunch pool party takes place.

For me, however, it’s all about eating, which is why I stick to the dining zone with its food stations, wooden tables and a separate bar. The food is lovely and plentiful – form fresh seafood, through succulent meats, salads, cheeses, desserts…you name it. And if you can’t, just ask chef Jason who cruises between the tables, making sure that there’s enough of everything for everyone.

And that’s what best sums up the Sunday Brunch experience at Café del Mar – enough of everything for everyone. If you’re after the food, you’ve got it; if it’s party that you’re looking for, you’ve got it; and if you have some beachside chill on your mind – yes, you’ve got it too. Or even better – just do all three and have a perfect Sunday.

Sunday Brunch at Café del Mar

11 AM – 4 PM

THB 1590 ++ – Food Only

THB 1950 ++ – Food + ½ btl of house wine

THB 3800 ++ – Food _ ½ btl of Piper

For bookings contact 061 359 5500. Learn more on cafedelmarphuket.com