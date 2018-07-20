What do you want from a Sunday brunch? Plenty of food? Heaps of fun? Loads of chill? Novotel Surin has got it all, and at an excellent price.

While other Phuket resorts fight it off in the highly competitive field of Sunday Brunch with the size of their lobsters and the quality of their free flow wines, Novotel Surin takes a different approach. They combined all the fundamental elements of a great brunch experience – a wide choice of food for all tastes and preferences, a relaxed ambience, and some fun activities for the family, and served it at an incredible price. How much? 499 ++ THB only.

What does this buy you? A lot! That is – a lot of food, including a number of live stations serving up freshly-made Som Tum Papaya Salad, Japanese Sushi and Thai Banana Rotis; an open kitchen counter with freshly grilled Satays and a selection of Pan Pizzas; as well as a few tables worth of Salads, Canapes, Curries, Desserts…you name it. There’s even a walk-in bakery closet filled with Pastries and some Cereals for the late risers. And you will have plenty of time to enjoy it all – from 12:00 to 3:00 PM.

But there’s more. Those 499 ++ THB also buys you access to the resorts three swimming pools, two water slides and the Kid’s Club – because Sunday Brunch at Novotel Surin is a family event and kids are more than welcome. To make that point clear beyond any doubt, they throw in a full swing foam pool party to the package. It starts at 2:00 pm and will have your kids crazy with joy…while you enjoy another helping of classic Thai and Western dishes or a cup of coffee with a chocolate mousse.

Sure, you can spend four times that much at another resort and fill your plate up with Foie Gras, French Cheeses and Fine De Claire Oysters. But if you don’t want to spend a fortune and it’s fun, food and family time that you’re after, put the Family Brunch Buffet and Foam Party at Novotel Surin at the top of your list.

For enquiries and reservations, please contact us at +66 76 303 300 or email HA3X1-RE@accor.com. You can also book online at novotelphuketsurin.com