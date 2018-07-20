A Brunch Without the Crunch

Novotel Surin Sunday Brunch (3)

What do you want from a Sunday brunch? Plenty of food? Heaps of fun? Loads of chill? Novotel Surin has got it all, and at an excellent price.

While other Phuket resorts fight it off in the highly competitive field of Sunday Brunch with the size of their lobsters and the quality of their free flow wines, Novotel Surin takes a different approach. They combined all the fundamental elements of a great brunch experience – a wide choice of food for all tastes and preferences, a relaxed ambience, and some fun activities for the family, and served it at an incredible price. How much? 499 ++ THB only.

Novotel Surin Sunday Brunch (3)

What does this buy you? A lot! That is – a lot of food, including a number of live stations serving up freshly-made Som Tum Papaya Salad, Japanese Sushi and Thai Banana Rotis; an open kitchen counter with freshly grilled Satays and a selection of Pan Pizzas; as well as a few tables worth of Salads, Canapes, Curries, Desserts…you name it. There’s even a walk-in bakery closet filled with Pastries and some Cereals for the late risers. And you will have plenty of time to enjoy it all – from 12:00 to 3:00 PM.

Novotel Surin Sunday Brunch (3)

But there’s more. Those 499 ++ THB also buys you access to the resorts three swimming pools, two water slides and the Kid’s Club – because Sunday Brunch at Novotel Surin is a family event and kids are more than welcome. To make that point clear beyond any doubt, they throw in a full swing foam pool party to the package. It starts at 2:00 pm and will have your kids crazy with joy…while you enjoy another helping of classic Thai and Western dishes or a cup of coffee with a chocolate mousse.

Novotel Surin Sunday Brunch (3)

Sure, you can spend four times that much at another resort and fill your plate up with Foie Gras, French Cheeses and Fine De Claire Oysters. But if you don’t want to spend a fortune and it’s fun, food and family time that you’re after, put the Family Brunch Buffet and Foam Party at Novotel Surin at the top of your list.

Novotel Surin Sunday Brunch (3)

For enquiries and reservations, please contact us at +66 76 303 300 or email HA3X1-RE@accor.com. You can also book online at novotelphuketsurin.com

Maciek Klimowicz

Editor-in-Chief

Maciek Klimowicz is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. Food, wine, culture and travel are some of the things he enjoys and writes about - luckily Phuket provides plenty of all. Contact Maciek on editor@rl-phuket.com

Sing up for our newsletter



47 Lagoon Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110 Thailand Tel: +66 (0) 83 095 3843, Fax: +66 (0) 76 32 44 48

Copyright © 2018 Railand Media Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Privacy Policy

RL MAGAZINE Latest Issue

Latest Issue

RL Magazine Issue 51 Cover

Click here to read online

RL Magazine is the only 100% Phuket focused lifestyle publication on the island accessible to both English and Russian language speakers. Grab your copy today in one of more than 300 locations across Phuket or read it online, here.

email: info@RealLifePhuket.com
Tel: +66 84 84 55 111
Fax: +66 76 32 44 48

The office is open from 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday except for holidays.

Send this to a friend