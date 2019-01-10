There’s a new contender on Phuket’s busy Sunday Brunch scene, and except for plenty of excellent food and craft cocktails, this one brings a lovely view to the table.

That view spreads from the terrace of Cosmo restaurant at The Nai Harn hotel. It comprises the iconic crescent of the Nai Harn beach, a panoramic stretch of the ocean and Phuket’s green hills serving as the backdrop. Anyone with a soul will appreciate its beauty.

And anyone hungry for some quality dining will appreciate what’s on offer at The Nai Harn’s recently introduced Sunday Brunch. To begin with, guest can enjoy an opulent buffet featuring seafood, oyster bar, cheeses, cold cuts, smoked fish, salads, a carving station, a live cooking Japanese section and, if you have any space left, desserts.

But it doesn’t end there. Nai Harn’s brunch concept comes with some extras – firstly, each guest gets to select one dish from an a la carte menu prepared by Executive Chef Mark Jones. It arrives at the table hot and beautifully plated and between lamb, duck, two kinds of fish and more, there is plenty to chose from.

Secondly, there is a free-flow version of the branch experience featuring top quality wine selected by the famed wine critic James Suckling and Martinis prepared by Mr Salim Khoury, the legendary Head Barman at the American Bar at The Savoy in London for 34 years.

And thirdly? Thirdly there is the view again. We simply can’t get enough of it. And once you see it in person, neither will you.

