A Blissful Reminder

I take Phuket for granted. The proximity of beaches, the pleasant weather, the abundance of spectacular food, the smiles… having lived here for a couple of year now, I often must make a conscious effort to appreciate those things; things that others travel thousands of miles to enjoy.

But every now and then, I’m reminded of Phuket’s numerous pleasures, the joy of living on a tropical island that happens to be a major tourist destination. I received the most recent such reminder in Patong, at the Grand Mercure Phuket Patong Resort & Villas, as I sat by the pull to enjoy their Oriental Buffet Dinner.

There I was, piling up grilled tiger prawns and brilliantly colorful salads on my plate, breathing it the mouthwatering aroma of Tom Yom and Tom Kha soups bubbling away at a nearby counter, and wondering whether I should have another helping of freshly-made Vietnamese spring rolls or maybe opt for some tandoori chicken with nan bread (eventually, I had both, and some tuna sashimi too). A live acoustic duo was sailing smoothly through their set, the setting sun lit up the sky in a spectacular visual display and I still had a decadent selection of desserts to look forward to.

And then I remembered that it was Wednesday. Not even a weekend, let alone long-awaited holiday.

It’s in such moments of bliss that I’m reminded how lucky I am to call Phuket home. To have all this food, these sunsets, all this fantastic holiday ambience right here, within the reach of my hand. I take Phuket for granted and I bet that you do too. But sometimes I remember not to, and so should you.

“Oriental Buffet Dinner” at Bubbles Restaurant takes place every Wednesday from 18:00 to 22:00 and is priced at THB 999 per person. Showcasing the best of local Thai cuisine is the “Phuket’s Night Market”, every Monday from 18:00 to 22:00 for only THB 799 per person, while the Friday night’s “Grand Seafood Barbeque” features a gourmet selection of local and imported seafood, Australian beef, New Zealand lamb and more, from 18:00 to 22:00 at THB 1,399 per person.

All buffet options feature a special promotion of “Dine 4 Pay 3”. For more information or reservation, call +66 76 231 999 or email h8109@accor.com. Learn more at GrandMercurePhuketPatong.com

