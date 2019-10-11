10 Years of Suay

This week marks the 10th anniversary of the exquisite Suay Restaurant – an exquisite dining experience created by Iron Chef legend Tammasak Chootong.

Suay was originally opened in Phuket town by Tammasak Chootong, better known as Chef Noi. In 2017, Suay Cherngtalay was opened, bringing its signature flavours up to the northern part of the island.

Phuket’s top tier society gathered at the Suay Cherngtalay restaurant to celebrate the occasion. Welcome drinks, cocktails and canapés were served in the outdoor area of the restaurant – a lush garden with a relaxing atmosphere, while guests were entertained by a live jazz band playing soothing classics.

The celebration included the introduction of new menu items – all prepared for the evening affair by Chef Noi, with support from Chef Alessandro Frau of Acqua Restaurant. And to add to the many reasons to celebrate, Chef Noi announced the addition of a new Suay Restaurant, due to open at Porto De Phuket in November 2019.

Enjoy the photo gallery of the celebration!

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.

