Phuket’s fashionistas will be happy to here that Zara will soon be making its hugely popular range of fashion clothing available online to customers in Thailand.

According to a recent report by AFP the Spanish fashion giant is making a big push into Asia and customers should be able to order from Thailand in just a few short weeks.

The report said that customers in Singapore and Malaysia were granted the option to shop online earlier this month, and that the service will extend to Thailand and Vietnam in the next few weeks, and India in the second half of this year.

A pop-up note on Zara’s mobile application informed Thai customers of the upcoming online sales. However, the option to browse products is currently inaccessible, but fingers crossed, the app should be revamped soon if the report is correct.

So if you’re a Zara fan, it might be time to go online or download the app and check for updates to its Thai online offering over the next month.