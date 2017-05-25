If you thought that Thailand was a great destination to enjoy tropical fruits, you were right. The next step is to make it official. To that goal Central Food Retail Co, operator of Central Food Hall and Tops supermarkets, teamed up with the government to establish Thailand as the world capital of tropical fruits.

And what better fruit to lead the charge than the “King of Fruits” himself, the mighty Durian. To celebrate it, “Thailand Amazing Durian & Fruit Fest” will soon take place in Phuket, as well as Bangkok and Chiang Mai. There, more than 300 Thai fruits and products made with Thai fruits will be on display and available for tasting, reports the Nation.

A similar event held last year in August attracted scores of visitors, 30% of them guests from abroad. This year’s edition will combine a farmer’s market with a fruit buffet section where visitors will be able to taste such delicacies as E-nak durian from Rayong, Koh Chang Chanee durian, durian Bingsu, durian Tteokbokki, or crispy mangosteen.

The Phuket edition will take place from June 28 to July 4 in front of CentralFestival Phuket

Photo: Pimwalun5689