Amongst the winners of Experts’ Choice Award in 2017 from TripExpert is Phuket’s White Box restaurant. The award is bestowed on only the best restaurants around the world – in fact less than 2% of restaurants worldwide receive it, and reflects the views of journalists and professional travel writers.

White Box Phuket is featured on TripExpert.com as one of the best restaurants in Phuket as it gained praise from publications such as Rough Guide, Lonely Planet and concierge.com.

When decided on the winners of the award, TripExpert’s unique rating approach takes into account expert reviews in travel guides, magazines, newspapers and other respected sources.

Find out more on whitebox.co.th