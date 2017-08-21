A tropical paradise it might be, but even in paradise some days are worse than others. Luckily, for every trouble, there is a medicine. So what to do in Phuket when you feel a bit low and need some respite? Here’s what we do.

What to do in Phuket when you’re feeling low:

Get a massage

We didn’t chose this popular Phuket activity at random. It’s been scientifically proven that a massage can boost your mood. And we’ve proven to ourselves time and time again, that Thai massage works even better. It’s the human touch that gets the endorphins flowing in your bloodstream but it’s also the realization that you’re taking care of yourself that provides an instant boost to your mood. A massage is the second best thing to a big, warm hug.

Have a bowl of noodles

Some say that a day without a noodles is a wasted one. We concur. And it is especially true when you’re feeling low. A bowl of steaming hot noodles with a generous pinch of chilly is a guaranteed way to make you forget your troubles. Not just because it burns so much you will not be able to think about anything else, but also because capsaicin – the fiery component of chillies – is known to increase your body’s endorphins production.

Take a walk on the beach

Pick a time when the sun is up, or just before sunset, and go walking on the beach. The sound of crushing waves calms the mind, the feel of sand under your feet is blissfully relaxing and the sunlight is a well-tested medicine for melancholy. And then there is the ocean – its immeasurable vastness will help you put whatever trouble you’re facing into perspective. Yeah, we know, it sounds cheesy, but it also happens to be true.

Go to a temple

A visit to a local Buddhist wat might have a similar effect to looking far into the ocean. It helps put things in perspective and realize that there are bigger things out there than your temporary worries. And you don’t need to be a believer to appreciate it – the culture and the history expressed by the temple’s design, the serene, meditative ambiance that it offers. After all, what else are temples for if not for a bit of consolation?

Move

The best, all natural and free of charge mood booster is right here, within your reach – it’s your body. All you got to do it, is move it. There are plenty ways to do it in Phuket. You can go jogging or cycling, you can join a fitness club, go wake-boarding or surfing or spend an evening dancing at one of Phuket’s beach clubs. Whatever you opt for, if you do it right, you’re guaranteed to feel a little bit tired physically and way better mentally, once you’re finished.

Now you know what to do in Phuket. But what about what NOT to do? Here is our list of “attractions” to avoid in Phuket.