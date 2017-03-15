Vietjet Thailand has announced that it will offer a new daily direct flight from Phuket to Chiang Rai on March 26. The airline says the new flight will make it easy for Phuket residents and tourists to access the northern region of Thailand.

Ms Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh, Vice President of Commercial of Vietjet Group, which entered the Thai domestic travel market only last year, said:

“We’ve received very positive feedback from passengers regarding the convenience and value of these services. We are expecting to augment existing routes with new capacity this year – as this new direct flight from Phuket to Chiang Rai from March 26 demonstrates,” she added.

Ms Nguyen added that Vietjet is planning to provide the cheapest available flights between Bangkok and several regional Thai cities this year.

“Our expansion plan will be to bolster domestic seat availability between Bangkok and other cities around Thailand with new connections to be announced later in the year.

“Our business remains extremely competitive on price and service, we believe we can offer the most affordable flight tickets of any domestic carrier in Thailand.”

Ms Nguyen also said that Vietjet Thailand is highly committed to the Thai travel market. It currently provides the lowest cost flights in Thailand with routes connecting Bangkok to Phuket (daily flight), Bangkok to Chiang Mai (which will increase to three flights daily) and Phuket to Chiang Rai (daily flights available from March 26, 2017).

The airline describes its flights as, “convenient, offering passengers enjoyable in-flight services with dynamic and friendly flight crews, comfortable seats, a choice of hot meals and special surprises from the airline’s in-flight activities.”

For more information and bookings visit: www.vietjetair.com