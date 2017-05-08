by Maciek Klimowicz

Phuket might not be your first choice when it comes to your children’s education – but a closer look inside one of the island’s leading schools provides a fresh perspective, and might just change your mind.

Such look was offered to Phuket’s local media during today’s visit to United World College Thailand (UWCT), hosted by Metinee “Lukkade” Kingpayom – Thai celebrity, model, UWCT brand ambassador, but first and foremost – mother, whose son is a student at the school.

One of the reasons why Lukkade relocated to Phuket from Bangkok, was the island’s healthy natural environment, especially when compared to the urban landscape of Bangkok. This environment is there also for UWCT students to enjoy and thrive in. The school grounds are green, open spaced and surrounded by Phuket’s picturesque hills – quite frankly a dream-like scenery to spend one’s school years in.

But the students who joined the media tour were quick to point out other advantages of UWCT, such as its diverse social environment, composed of students of no less than sixty nationalities; focus on self-expression through arts and crafts, achieved with the help of world-renowned artists, who visit the school and engage the students in a variety of creative undertakings; as well as student-led environmental programs, including one targeting the conservation of Phuket’s mangrove forests.

To that list Lukkade was quick to add the benefits of the International Baccalaureate (IB) program, which while intense and demanding, provides students with great opportunities to continue their education worldwide. She also praised elements of mindfulness in the program and a teaching style that promotes critical thinking, in place of rote learning prevalent in many schools in Thailand.

Lukkade didn’t shy away from questions about tuition costs. She explained that while not exactly inexpensive, UWCT is certainly more cost effective that sending kids to international schools in Bangkok, and even more so – abroad. And it does come with the added benefit of having one’s kids learn in a natural, green space and keeping the family together, in one place – she explained.

UWC Thailand was established in 2009 as Phuket International Academy. It’s the only school in Southern Thailand to offer all three IB curricula. Currently there are approximately 360 students attending with a planned expansion to 800 students by the year 2020.

To see a gallery of photos from the press trip visit our Facebook page. For more information on UWCT visit uwcthailand.net