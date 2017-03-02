Some of the world’s most desirable ultra-luxury cars were on display last Friday (Feb 24) during the Grand Opening Party for Master Group Corporation Asia’s new showroom in Phuket.

VIP guests mingled with beautiful models and inspected the range of stylish automobiles on the showroom floor from the likes of Rolls Royce, Aston Martin, BMW and MINI. The Autoplex also features a booth showcasing Azimut Yachts’ sleek range of high-end watercraft.

The MGC-Asia Autoplex is not just new car showroom though, it also provides a one-stop service for general repairs and maintenance as well as body and paint work.

Speaking at the conference was Dr Sunhavut Thamchuanviriya, Group Managing Director of Master Group Corporation (Asia) Limited. Representatives of Rolls Royce, Aston Martin, BMW, MINI and Azimut Yachts were also present and spoke with confidence about the wealth of opportunities in Phuket’s rapidly expanding luxury lifestyle sector.