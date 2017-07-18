How many direct flights to Phuket can our little island sustain? Apparently, a lot!

Having carried as many as 325,000 passengers to Thailand in 2016, Turkish Airlines has recently added one more destination for its flight to the country – and of course it’s Phuket.

The Turkish Airlines’ new flights to Phuket will reach the island four times a week, in order to supplement the airlines popular Bangkok route, where occupancy rates reach as much as 87 %.

Inaugurated just last week, the new direct flights to Phuket has already attracted widespread interest among passengers from the USA, Russia and Europe.

Turkish Airlines carried almost 30 million passengers in the first half of 2017, with 2.3 million passengers traveling to 36 cities in 22 Far Eastern countries in the airline’s offer – an increase of 8.4 percent since last year. And with flights to Phuket on offer, further increase is to be expected.

Source: https: dailysabah.com