­­There is no other beach in Phuket like Nai Yang beach. Its northern part is a usual stretch of sand caressed by waves, but on its southern end, a spectacular and all-natural light show unfolds, every day. It happens at dusk, as low tide draws the water away from the shore, unveiling a spacious sandy plateau. For a few hours, the beach expands hundreds of meters into the ocean, its moist surface glistening brilliantly in the rays of the setting sun. It’s magical…and mighty romantic.

It’s on the edge of Nai Yang beach that Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa is set, surrounded by green hills, away from the crowds, but close to nature. And now, one year and a few awards and industry acclaims since its opening, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa unveiled their vision of luxurious, tropical weddings.

So far ten weddings have been celebrated at the resort, allowing the soon-to-be-wed couples to enjoy the breathtaking backdrops of The Andaman Lawn and sunset on Nai Yang beach. The ceremonies were meticulously prepared and handled with a particular attention to detail by Marriott’s certified event planner.

The flower arrangements from the resort’s own Floral Specialist are unlike any other and the Thai Pastry Chef ads a unique local touch to his spectacular wedding cakes, all this in an effort to exceed expectations and put together a flawless ceremony – one that the young couple will remember for many years to come.

As a nod to the local community, Marriott offers its wedding packages at prices accessible not just to couples arriving to Phuket from around the world but to locals in love and looking for an alternative to traditional weddings in Phuket Town. We live by the beach, we should make use of it – especially if it’s the stunning Nai Yang Beach.

