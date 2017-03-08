To mark International Women’s Day (March 8) Level One at Dream Beach Club is hosting special evening of fine dining.

On the night, Japanese and Peruvian cuisine will meet New York chic in a sophisticated, cool environment.

The utmost attention to detail has gone into creating an effortlessly delicious dining experience. From drinks to dinner to the dance floor, take a step beyond the familiar.

Level One is serving a bespoke eleven course Nikkei dining experience of eight signature dishes and three delicious desserts from their Nikkei Kitchen.

1700++ THB per person, service is from 6pm until late.

For reservations call +66980483500 or email reservations@dreambeachclub.com