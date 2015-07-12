Thailand is as much a land of smiles as it is a land of beauty. Beautiful beaches, beautiful landscapes, and of course beautiful Thai women abound in the Kingdom. Rankings of the most beautiful Thai beaches have already been done, beautiful landscapes are to many to rank…and so are beautiful Thai women. But we will try anyway. Here is out personal ranking of the most stunning beauties in Thailand.
Top 10 Most Beautiful Thai Women
10. Aom Phiyada
No ranking of the most beautiful Thai women can do without Aom Phiyada. Born in 1975, she is a well-known actress and model as well as a TV producer, and a quite successful at that. Her looks are not the reason for her success, but they certainly slow her efforts down.
9. Khemanit Jamikorn
Best known by her nickname “Pancake”, Khemanit Jamikorn is a very talent young Thai girl. She achieved an impressive level of success in Thai entertainment world, both as an actress and a model. And not just in Thailand – born in 1988 this Thai girl is also very famous in China. She was crowned Thailand Super Model in 2014.
8. Sonia Couling
Another position on our list of amazingly beautiful Thai woman is occupied by Sonia Couling – an actress as well as the TV personality (she has been a VJ at MTV Asia). Sonia Couling is very famous in Thailand and in the fashion world of Asia. A daughter of an Englishman and a Thai mother, Couling received most of her education in England. She started her modeling career when she was just 13.
7. Nattasha Nauljam
Nattasha Nauljam, is mostly known for her role in a popular Thai comedy film “Suckseed” released in 2011. The movie has been very successful, giving this beautiful Thai women some well deserved attention. If you’re looking for a perfect example of Thai beauty, look no further (but do continue to the end of our list of the most beautiful women in Thailand)
6. Laila Boonyasak
5. Farung Yuthithum
4. Pachrapa Chaichua
Her career as an actress and model in Thailand begun in 1997. Today Patchrapa Chaichua is easily one of the most popular celebrities in Thailand. She has been voted to sexiest Thai actress, and more than once. With success came money – she is the highest paid actresses in the country.
3. Pitchanart Sakakorn
2. Woonsen Virithipa
1. Supaksorn Chaimongkol
Best known from her role in “The Trek” movie, Supaksorn Chaimongkol started her acting and modeling career in 2002. Born in 1983, Supaksorn Chaimongkol has starred in a variety of movies, ranging from spy action “Chai Lai” to romances such as “Handle Me With Care”.
Would you swap some names around? Or maybe you know someone we should add to the ranking of the most beautiful women in Thailand? Let us know in the comments section.
Nice, Supaksorn Chaimongkol number one in my opinion 🙂 smile and nice body 🙂