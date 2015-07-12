Thailand is as much a land of smiles as it is a land of beauty. Beautiful beaches, beautiful landscapes, and of course beautiful Thai women abound in the Kingdom. Rankings of the most beautiful Thai beaches have already been done, beautiful landscapes are to many to rank…and so are beautiful Thai women. But we will try anyway. Here is out personal ranking of the most stunning beauties in Thailand.

Top 10 Most Beautiful Thai Women

10. Aom Phiyada

No ranking of the most beautiful Thai women can do without Aom Phiyada. Born in 1975, she is a well-known actress and model as well as a TV producer, and a quite successful at that. Her looks are not the reason for her success, but they certainly slow her efforts down.

9. Khemanit Jamikorn

Best known by her nickname “Pancake”, Khemanit Jamikorn is a very talent young Thai girl. She achieved an impressive level of success in Thai entertainment world, both as an actress and a model. And not just in Thailand – born in 1988 this Thai girl is also very famous in China. She was crowned Thailand Super Model in 2014.

8. Sonia Couling

Another position on our list of amazingly beautiful Thai woman is occupied by Sonia Couling – an actress as well as the TV personality (she has been a VJ at MTV Asia). Sonia Couling is very famous in Thailand and in the fashion world of Asia. A daughter of an Englishman and a Thai mother, Couling received most of her education in England. She started her modeling career when she was just 13.

7. Nattasha Nauljam

Nattasha Nauljam, is mostly known for her role in a popular Thai comedy film “Suckseed” released in 2011. The movie has been very successful, giving this beautiful Thai women some well deserved attention. If you’re looking for a perfect example of Thai beauty, look no further (but do continue to the end of our list of the most beautiful women in Thailand)

6. Laila Boonyasak

Laila Boonyasak is yet another big name in Thailand’s entertainment industry. She is a model and an actress who made her big screen debut in the 2007 “Love of Siam”. Today she is instantly recognizable, both for her smile and her talent.

5. Farung Yuthithum

Farug Yuthithum usually makes it to those rankings of most beautiful women in Thailand, and we are not surprised. Born in 1988 she is a successful actress, model and a beauty icon in Thailand.

4. Pachrapa Chaichua

Her career as an actress and model in Thailand begun in 1997. Today Patchrapa Chaichua is easily one of the most popular celebrities in Thailand. She has been voted to sexiest Thai actress, and more than once. With success came money – she is the highest paid actresses in the country.

3. Pitchanart Sakakorn

She begun her career as an actress in 2002. Since then Pitchanart Sakakorn appeared in some extremely successful local productions such as “Nai Roy Ruk”, “Mea Luang” and “Qi Pao”. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the Assumption University in Bangkok.

2. Woonsen Virithipa

Woonsen Virithipa is best known as a TV personality and the word of her beauty reached far beyond Thai borders. We say – deservedly!

1. Supaksorn Chaimongkol