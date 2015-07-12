Thailand is one of the countries which is best known for having so many beautiful people. At the same time, the whole entertainment industry of this country seems to be quite big, especially the aspect of Thai drama. Many Thai people absolutely like watching drama as their daily life activity. And, this demands a lot of talented movie stars. As a result, many of them emerge to be the top ones. However, in terms of beauty, Thailand has also had so many charming and attractive faces which are often seen in the movies, the modeling stages or the TV shows. And, those top 10 most beautiful Thai women in this 2015 many people would agree are:

10. Aom Phiyada

When it comes to beautiful girls in Thailand, Aom Phiyada is always one of them, and there is no doubt for that. Phiyada is absolutely a very beautiful Thai woman who is a well-known actress and model in Thailand. Born in 1975, Phiyada has also had the career as the TV producer which she has made so many TV series in Bangkok. Interestingly, she has been extremely successful on those careers. At the same time, many of her Thai fans have also considered her as one of the sexiest Thai actresses because her beauty and body shape are just stunning in addition to her amazing talent.

9. Khemanit Jamikorn

Best known as Pancake for her stage name, Khemanit Jamikorn is a very talent young girl in Thailand, and because of that, she has preceded into a very successful career in the Thai entertainment world as an actress and model. Khemanit Jamikorn is, at the same time, known as having the stunning beauty, and her smile is full of crushes. Because of this, Khemanit Jamikorn, who was born in 1988, is also very famous in China. Another fact about her life career is her crown of the Thailand Super Model in 2014.

8. Sonia Couling

Another amazingly beautiful Thai woman is Sonia Couling. She is actress as well as the TV personality. Indeed, Sonia Couling is a really famous name in Thailand and in the fashion world of Asia. Brilliantly, she has also been a VJ in the MTV Asia. That is very honorable for her. Having her English father and Thai mother, Sonia Couling has had most of her education in England while she could both perfectly speak the two languages. Actually, Sonia Couling started to get into her modeling career when she was just 13.

7. Nattasha Nauljam

Nattasha Nauljam, who is an actress in the Thai comedy film called “Suckseed” released in 2011, is noticeably a beautiful Thai woman. The movie has been very successful, and the Nattasha Nauljam, through that, has exposed her beauty and talent most to the public. Many people in Thailand have described Nattasha Nauljam as the queen of beauty. Surely, she really is. Her amazing beauty has also mainly contributed to make her name this big so far. In short, Nattasha Nauljam is a naturally very beautiful Thai woman with perfect shape.

6. Laila Boonyasak

Laila Boonyasak is also a big name in the entertainment industry in Thailand. She is a model, and she is an actress. She has done both of her career quite well so far. The first ever movie she has acted in which has gained her amazing popularity is Love of Siam. This same movie has brought her fame quick to the top. Additionally, her smiling face is stunningly beautiful and adorable which has won a seat as the beautiful Thai woman in our list for the 2015.

5. Farung Yuthithum

In different lists of the most beautiful Thai women of different years, you will likely see Farug Yuthithum as one of the names, very often. This happens because Farug Yuthithum is not only very talented at her professional career as an actress and model, Yuthithum is exceptionally beautiful that many men must have fallen in love with her. To date, at the age of 27 years old in this 2015, Farug Yuthithum has been achieving very great success around her career.

4. Pachrapa Chaichua

Starting her career as the actress and model in Thai entertainment industry since 1997, Patchrapa Chaichua has made her name one of the most popular in Thailand, and she is indeed one of the top best actresses in the filming industry of Thailand. Additionally, Patchrapa ChaiChua is also known as one of the highest paid actresses in the country while she has often been voted to be the top sexiest Thai actress as well.

3. Pitchanart Sakakorn

Having appeared in so many of the Thai drama, Pitchanart Sakakorn, who started her career as an actress in 2002, has also been listed as a very beautiful and charming Thai woman best known for her smiling face and sexy look. Some of the movies she has acted in that are extremely successful include Nai Roy Ruk, Mea Luang and Qi Pao. For her academic life, Pitcharnart has graduated from her Bachelor’s Degree from the Assumption University. Moreover, because of her naturally born attractive shape, Pitchanart Sakakorn is also among the top sexiest Thai women with amazing attraction.

2. Woonsen Virithipa

As well, perfectly beautiful as a Thai woman, it is Woonsen Virithipa. Among all her careers around the entertainment industry, Woosen is best known as a TV personality. If to talk about beauty, she is exceptionally outstanding for her charming, hot looking appearance. She is just simply beautiful that you could easily have a crush on her if you are a man. Indeed, her beauty has been recognized beyond the border of Thailand to many other countries surrounding. As well to notice, Woonsen Virithipa, who got married to Krit, is among the hottest and sexiest Thai actresses who have been enormously successful so far.

1. Supaksorn Chaimongkol

Best well known from her movie called The Trek, it was in 2002 when Supaksorn Chaimongkol started her acting and modeling career in Thailand. She is incredibly talented in both while her amazing beautiful face and body shape have brought into a big attention from the audience and her fans. Born in 1983, Supaksorn Chaimongkol is not at her early thirties. However, she is still very active in her career as the actress and model in Thailand. Additionally, Supaksorn Chaimongkol has also been seen to have acted in many different types of films such as the spy action one in Chai Lai in 2007 and the romantic one in “Handle Me With Care”.