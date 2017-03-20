The world-famous Laguna Phuket Marathon is set to celebrate its 12th year with a record turnout of more than 7,000 runners from over 40 countries.

Sanctioned by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, the Laguna Phuket Marathon is held from sunset to sunrise over two days – 3rd and 4th June, 2017 – and is organised by leading sports management company Go Adventure Asia with professional timing and results by Sportstats Asia, ensuring the highest of international standards.

The leading destination marathon in South East Asia, and Phuket’s largest sports event, runners will compete across five distances – 2km Kids Run, 5km Run, 10.5km Run, Half Marathon (21.097km) and Marathon (42.195km) – with almost 2,000 people already signed up for the iconic marathon distance.

Joining a team of Event Ambassadors throughout Asia, Patcharasri “Kalamare” Benjamas has been appointed as Thailand Ambassador to encourage more people to run through the #MyFirstTime campaign.

Using the hashtag on social media, runners can share their new experiences with the community and inspire more people to enjoy the health benefits of running. Kalamare will be running #MyFirstTime at Laguna Phuket Marathon in June.

“We are on track for a record turnout this year – registrations are already high and we expect more than 7,000 runners to take part. In addition to a strong domestic turnout, we will be welcoming more international runners than ever before. The attraction of Phuket, the beautiful course and facilities of Laguna Phuket make the event a true destination marathon,” said Mr Roman Floesser, General Manager of the event’s organiser, Go Adventure Asia.

With Phuket as a drawcard, more than 60% of participants fly in specifically for the event and take advantage of Laguna Phuket’s facilities and beachfront location, to enjoy an extended holiday on the island.

“Laguna Phuket Marathon has been a pivotal destination event since the very beginning. It is in line with our own vision and philosophy to promote a positive healthy lifestyle, working with the local community and to develop long-term sustainable benefits for everyone. It is a platform to raise awareness and funds for charitable causes and projects operated by ‘Laguna Phuket Foundation’, and this year we will launch our ‘Children First Fund’ to support more than 400 orphans in 7 orphanages in Phuket,” commented Mr Ravi Chandran, Managing Director of Laguna Phuket.

“Laguna Phuket Marathon is unique. The two day format allows more people to take part while ensuring a quality experience, and entire families can come and take part in Phuket’s largest sports event while enjoying a holiday at the same time. The event is an important revenue generator for Phuket during the island’s Green Season,” added Floesser.