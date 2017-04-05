Songkran, also known as Thailand’s “Water Festival”, is famed for its street water parties, with refreshing water-throwing fun at the hottest time of the year.

This year Thanyapura Phuket Health & Sports Resort will be celebrating Songkran with a full day of fun events.

This Friday, April 7, you can head to the Sports Hotel and join the “Long Drum Parade” from 9-9:30am to mark the start of the Thai New Year.

Following the parade will be a traditional Buddhist alms giving ceremony, where people can present gifts to seven monks to make merit for the new year.

Next will be the traditional water pouring ceremony at Club Service, where the young pay respect to their elders by ritually washing their hands with water.

The action really kicks after that, with the Club Service area becoming a “Water War Zone” until 6:30pm, so make sure you bring your water guns and waterproof bags for your phones and cameras.

At 12:30pm their will be a “Temple Fair” featuring traditional Thai games and music.

To round of the day there will be a Songkran Thai buffet dinner at DiVine restaurant to give you back some of the energy you will have expended in the non-stop water war!

Price starts at THB 1,000 nett per adult and half price for children under 12 years of age. Call 076-336-000 to reserve a table or just head over to DiVine Restaurant to secure your water guns or dinner seats.

The dress code is smart casual for alms giving to monks and colorful floral wear for the water war.

For more information visit: www.thanyapura.com