Tourism in Thailand is breaking records every year. Over 32 million people visited Thailand in 2016 which brought in huge revenues as daily spending was estimated at around THB5,100 per person.

This year, Deputy Prime Minister Thanasak Patimaprakorn, predicts an increase of 8.5% for the year meaning revenues of THB1.78 trillion. For those of you struggling to fathom such a number, it’s equivalent to $50 billion USD. It is predicted that daily tourist spending will increase to THB5,200 per person.

To do this, the deputy prime minister suggests that this should be “another year that we will need to focus on quality tourism more than tourist numbers”. And with record numbers of visitors last year (up 9% from 2015) it can be expected that similar numbers will be expected this year. With increased spending this could be a very fruitful year for all those involved in tourism in Thailand.

