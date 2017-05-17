No, it doesn’t come as a shock. We admit, for anyone who doesn’t live in Thailand and isn’t familiar with local weather patterns, this is a bit of a sensational, clickbait headline. But for the rest of us, it doesn’t come as a surprise that, starting this week, some of the country’s marine national parks will close down. It happens every year.

The annual closure was announced this week by the National Parks Department and as every year, it is due to difficult weather conditions during the monsoon season. Frankly – snorkeling and diving in the not-so-azure waters of the Andaman coast national marine parks, at least during the monsoon, wouldn’t be fun anyway. But as some would probably have tried nevertheless, Thai authorities play it safe by closing the parks entirely.

The list of temporarily closed parks includes Mu The parks include Mu Koh Surin, Mu Koh Similan, Koh Hin Daeng – Hin Muang, Koh Ha, Koh Rok diving sites in Mu Koh Lanta park, Hat Chao Mai in Trang as well as the islands of Lipe, Adang and Rawi in Satun’s Tarutao National Marine Park.

Those five pars have been visited by no less then 1 million people in 2016 so they surely deserve a break! They will reopen on October 15.