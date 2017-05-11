Take a trip to Sicily at Bampot’s next wine dinner

Just as Bampot Kitchen & Bar is a relatively new addition to Phuket’s culinary landscape, so is Feudo Maccari wine estate a sort of a newcomer in the winemaking community of Sicily. But being islanders and new aren’t the only characteristics that both the restaurant and the vineyard share – both were also quick to make an impression, and a name for themselves. And now they join forces for one night of excellent food, paired with excellent wines.

Taking place on May 19, the next in line of Bampot’s wine dinners will feature five of the best wines from the Sicilian winery, paired with five dishes prepared by chef Jamie Wakeford and his team. Feudo Maccari’s wines gain their unique character from the vineyard’s volcanic soils, over 30 years old vines and its location, less than a mile away from the sea, so it’s only appropriate for them to be served at a restaurant set a stone throw away from one of Phuket’s most exquisite beaches.

Priced at 2100++ THB per person, the dinner will begin with a glass of prosecco followed by chilled pea soup with broad beans, artichokes and ricotta paired with Maccari’s Grillo from 2015. Next in the glass will be a wine from Sycili’s indigenous Nero D’Avola grape variety, served with Angus beef carpaccio, followed by mushroom risotto complimented by Saia 2013 from the same grape. Afterwards, Nero D’Avola will give way to Syrah in the 2013 Feudo Maccari Maharis, paired with a lamb cutlet, lamb shoulder ravioli, smoked aubergine and anchovy, only to return for the dessert of Gorgonzola DOP cheese with pickled walnuts and oranges, accompanied by the grape’s rose expression of Feudo Maccari Rose Nero d’Avola.

The dinner starts at 7 pm and reservations are recommended. For bookings email table@bampot.co or call 093-586-9828.