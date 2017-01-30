Thailand is no Hawaii when it comes to big waves, but the global tourist hotspot that is Phuket, is getting noticed as a surfing destination, with the help of Surf House Kata Beach.

The indoor surfing hub, Surf House Kata Beach, was opened in 2012 and chosen as “Venue of the Year 2015”. Since then, the venue has just got more and more popular, so much so, than another venue opened at the end of last year at Patong Beach. The Governor of Phuket got the waves flowing on the opening day on December 28. 2016, and the high season is sure to bring tonnes of surfer dudes and dudettes through the doors.

Both venues, Kata and Patong, are owned by Singapore company Sick-X, and of the 200 or so venues around the world, Phuket is perhaps the most popular. If you fancy a surf and Thailand’s gentle waves aren’t doing it for you (and you don’t want to surf in a monsoon), get down to Kata or Patong Beach Surf House and make a splash. The venue is a fun spot with trendy music playing throughout the day and lots of in-shape surfers honing their skills. It’s sure to provide a good day out.