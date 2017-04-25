First it was tin, Phuket’s “red gold”, that served as the foundation of the island’s economy. Then even more wealth was produced with tourism, pineapples and rubber tree plantations. But now it’s time for a new era, the era of durian!

Imagine the aroma of one ripe durian. And now imagine the aroma of 4-5 tones of this controversial fruit. That’s how much durian is produced annually in Phuket, with peak production season falling between May and June. Soon enough, street vendors with packages of tightly wrapped portions of durian will pop up all over the place, to remind you why you love, or hate “the King of Fruit”.

This year, pay special attention to the durian’s flavor, chances are that soon when tasting it in Phuket, you won’t be tasting just any old durian, but a fine quality Geographical Indicated (GI) durian.

Representatives of Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce plan to push for higher quality durians in Phuket in order for the fruit to join the ranks of such products as Prosciutto ham, Stilton cheese or some of the world’s best wines.

“The upgrade will enhance the value of the fruit and help locals generate more income” said Kamala subdistrict chief Kamnan Yuttasak Yayee in a report by The Nation.

“Each tree produces fruits with their own unique taste, which are delicious and fragrant,” he added.

Fragrant? Definitely. Delicious? Hmmm…what do you think?