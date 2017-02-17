If you’ve spent a few years in Thailand you may have noticed a little more rain than usual last month. The Gulf-areas in particular got more rainfall than in recent years and the weather isn’t getting any more idyllic. The strong weather in these parts is leading to more wind and colder temperatures as well as the cold and windy weather persisting in the north.

There has even been warnings for those living in the northern regions of the country to take precautions to protect themselves from rapidly changing weather. Don’t expect to be warm year round, northerners!

It’s not so dramatic for those residing in the nation’s capital, however. Temperatures in Bangkok are expected to remain pleasant at around 26 degrees Celsius.

For those of us in Phuket and other southern regions we should expect continued winds perhaps causing rather large waves. This may be good news for the daredevil surfers (it might be a bit dangerous) but the waves could cause damage to boats in the region.